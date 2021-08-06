Back in 2015, I was diagnosed with cancer after four masses were found in my abdomen. This was quite a shock, as I had been feeling fit and healthy, with no history of cancer in my family.
At that time, through prayer and reflection, I was at peace with the possibility of my death. I had lived almost 60 years, I had married the love of my life, our children were independent and incredible adults, I had worked in a variety of vocations, I had made dear friends and life had mostly been so very good. I trusted in an eternal afterlife and a compassionate God. I didn't want to die, but I was able to be peaceful and contented with whatever was to be.
Still, I chose to treat my cancer, and so one day I found myself lying in a private room on a hospital bed, listening to my kind nurse explain what I should expect as she hooked up my chemotherapy IV. She had to list all of the possible (and terrible) side effects, even the chance of a fatal reaction. I was first given medicines to combat any allergic reactions once the toxic chemicals were introduced. The chemotherapy drugs are designed to kill any fast-growing cells, so the effects on my body were quite strong. Those months of treatment were tough.
They were also worth it.
In the six years since that time, I pause on my morning walks to thank God for every new day of life. I look into the faces of my family - now two more sons and three more grandchildren - with love and joy. I appreciate the wonder of creation. I have enjoyed moving to West Virginia, making new friends, treasuring special times and trips with my husband and our family and serving in ministry. I have written hundreds of blogs, sipped coffee on our porch, cooked tasty new recipes, visited our family and friends back in Ohio. The daily joys of life are richer and fuller than I ever imagined.
I am glad that I made peace with death six years ago, but I didn't know at that time what was to come - the many joys, people, moments and experiences I would have missed. I am grateful to have endured the chemotherapy because every single day is a treasure.
Here is my plea.
My husband and I recently learned of another acquaintance who is critically ill with COVID-19. Here in West Virginia, the vaccination rate accounting for the full population is under 50%. We have already lost two dear friends to COVID-19 this past year.
If you are avoiding the vaccine because you don't believe COVID-19 will impact you, please know that I never dreamed I would have cancer, either. Illness can hit the strongest of us at any time.
If you are avoiding the vaccine by convincing yourself that "when it's my time, it's my time," please know that you cannot imagine the joys that lie ahead for you. I never anticipated all the beautiful moments I have experienced since that time I made my peace with death.
If you are avoiding the vaccine because you are concerned about the risks or side effects, please know that the risks and effects of the vaccine are nothing like chemo.
And even if they were, they would be worth it.
If my words save one life, I will be very grateful. Take this small step - get vaccinated - so that you may enjoy the precious gifts I have grown to appreciate so much. If you do this for no other reason, do this for one more day.