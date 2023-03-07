Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hoppy Kercheval’s column recently published in the Gazette-Mail under the headline "Science, Faith and School" was very disappointing.

He opened his argument claiming that Senate Bill 619, which seeks to include intelligent design in public school curriculum, “could introduce biblical creationism in West Virginia schools.” Referring to “biblical creationism” is a typical attempt to shut down discussion that is critical of evolution. Kercheval used religious arguments throughout his article. Intelligent design is not creationism.

Karl Priest lives in Charleston. 

