Karl Priest: The data is in the details

The smoke has cleared after the signing of the omnibus education bill, and nothing has changed. Taxpayers still have their heads in the sand and teachers unions have their hands in taxpayers’ pockets. Most importantly, a very large amount of West Virginia public school students will not succeed.
There was the usual hyperbole. Gov. Jim Justice said, “Looking at the bill in its entirety — with all of its many, many great pieces that help our children and our teachers — there is truly so much good that will benefit teachers, students and all West Virginians.”
Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, said, “These changes will help provide the world-class education our students deserve, and it will give our teachers and counties the local control they want and need. I am excited to see what the future holds for our great state and our schools.”
For the 30 years I was in the public schools, there was always hype, gimmicks and buzzwords.
The data is in the details.
The 2019 Kids Count Data Book was released on June 17 with the statement that said, “While the state has seen improvements in health, education, and family and community context, it is still well below the national average.”
West Virginia Kids Count “annually tracks the well-being of children over time and across West Virginia to provide high quality, unbiased information and encourage action on behalf of kids and families.”
There is data for fourth-and eighth-grade students back to 2000 for reading, math, writing and science.
The national 2019 Kids Count Data Book ranks West Virginia 43rd in education.
The 2019 WV Kids Count Data Book reveals just how bad West Virginia students perform for each county. On page 31, the pathetic performance of Kanawha County students is revealed as:
“State Rank
4th graders not proficient in reading 33
8th graders not proficient in math 30.”
The best ranking for reading proficiency is Hancock County’s 40.9 percent and math proficiency is Pocahontas County’s 44.9 percent.
No reasonable parent would be happy with those scores on a test and would demand a refund if they had paid a tutor for their child in those subjects.
The national 2019 Kids Count Data Book has the following insights into reading and math proficiency:
“Reading proficiency by the end of third grade is a critical marker in a child’s educational development. By fourth grade, children are expected to use reading to learn other subjects. Therefore, mastery of reading at this level becomes important for students to keep up academically. Children who reach fourth grade without being able to read proficiently are more likely to struggle academically and eventually drop out of school. Low reading proficiency also can reduce earning potential and chances for career success as adults.
“As technology continues to transform the economy, the demand grows for a workforce with aligned math and science skills and training that can keep pace with technological advancement. Students with strong math and science skills are more likely to graduate from high school, attend and complete college, earn higher incomes and take advantage of the future opportunities available to them. Even for young people who do not attend college, basic math skills and numerical literacy help with everyday tasks and personal financial management and improve employability.”
The data also is dismal from the West Virginia Department of Education. Go to https://zoomwv.k12.wv.us/Dashboard/dashboard/28116 (you will have to log in), click on the three lines in the top right, then select “State Assessment Results” followed by “State Assessment Summary” and you will see the pitiful performance of West Virginia students on the state’s own test.
The National Center for Educational Statistics (known as the Nation’s Report Card) confirms the failure of public education in West Virginia. Go to https://nces.ed.gov/ nationsreportcard and see for yourself.
Now, you may say that the omnibus education bill is just the start of mending the mess. Clip this column and check the facts each year to verify that West Virginia public schools still flunk.