When I was a young girl growing up in Memphis and later in St. Louis, and even later in West Virginia, I recall my parents’ recitation of a prayer prayed whenever someone passed away: “Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen.”
I didn’t hear it often, and I don’t recall hearing the pronoun changed to “them” ever.
Today though, it is different. Naturally, the pronoun changes depending on the gender of the deceased, but the use of the pronoun “them” has, unfortunately, been used much too often, after recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. And now, it is used after the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on a weekend of traditional celebration of our country’s birthday.
I’m not sure that we have much to celebrate right now, as the nation deals not only with mass shootings that continue across our land, but also the unfathomable reversal of Roe v. Wade and a political terrain that continues to wreak havoc, unsettling our individual lives in unimaginable ways. And let’s not forget, for one minute, the toll our mental health continues to exact on each of us from the ravages of the pandemic, as we’re challenged almost daily to reassess and make decisions that could be life-altering.
We are indeed living in unprecedented times, walking around as if in a maze, trying to make sense — any sense — of the world around us.
Personally, while I will always recite this prayer after the death of someone (known or unknown), which has become, unfortunately, a tired mantra (the weight is even too burdensome for its strong shoulders), I am growing weary of its cadence. In reciting it after the loss of an aged relative who lived a productive life or reciting it after the loss of children who never had the chance to experience the joys of a life lived to its fullest every day or reciting it after a mass shooting, it is the latter two that make me grow weary.
And yet, we find ourselves, almost without thought, reciting the prayer as if to do otherwise would dishonor or disrespect those who simply woke up one morning going about their daily life, never giving thought to the possibility that they would breathe their last breath that day.
And so, we repeat the mantra, each time hoping that its cadence will not need repeating before the next day dawns. We repeat the mantra, the prayer, as if our very lives depend on it, for it gifts to each of us the ability to continue to put one foot in front of the other and walk the rugged path.