Here’s what I know about the game of golf: very little.
It’s not a contact sport like football or basketball, hockey or soccer. Quite often, it is associated with those who have the luxury of time.
I’ve never engaged in the sport. I have and do engage in the exercise of tossing the 26 letters of the alphabet into the air and watching them fall and arrange themselves (which they often do) into words and sentences that bring a certain measure of clarity. So, I’ll turn to the inimitable Mark Twain for a quote that has taken on a whole new reality that recently surfaced: “Golf is a good walk spoiled.”
Since reading of “talks” between Gov. Jim Justice and former PGA golfer and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman during his recent visit to The Greenbrier resort to consider the venue for a future LIV event, I wondered if everyone saw so clearly what I saw. I wondered if they recognized the incredulity of it all and found themselves in a near state of shock.
If not, then there is even more to worry about than a governor who sees absolutely nothing wrong with not only promoting his own and his family’s interests in trying to bring to his own business substantial income. And to openly welcome a business that is owned by a government that was not only connected to the tragic events of 9/11 but to the killing of an American columnist.
Something is so very disturbing about this “opportunity” that I cannot even begin to reach any moral justification for its consideration. On an elementary level, if the facts were lined up for a group of elementary school children, they, too, would have no difficulty putting the pieces together to reveal a picture of nothing but unbridled avarice.
As I read and reread the recent piece by Gazette-Mail reporters Ryan Pritt and Lacie Pierson, I found myself completely unable to process the absurdity, the shameless display of greed that was woven throughout the evolving details of an opportunity that is not anything close to an opportunity. And then, words spoken by Gordon Gekko and Bud Fox, respectively, from the 1987 film “Wall Street” echoed in my mind: “The point is, ladies and gentlemen, that greed, for lack of a better word, is good. Greed is right. Greed works. Greed clarifies, cuts through and captures the essence of the evolutionary spirit.” The flipside: “How much is enough?”
And suddenly, I shivered, even on a very hot summer afternoon, as I thought I heard snickering that could only have come from those who align themselves with those of a similar and ever-growing ilk.
When hundreds of millions of dollars is dangled in front of a professional golfer’s face and they reach out and grab it even from a country that has destroyed so much of what used to be America, a line has been crossed that cannot be reversed.
One question remains: “What is held sacred today?”
It might do us all well to remember that Timothy wasn’t wrong in A.D. 64 and 65, and he isn’t wrong today. And if you don’t know the reference, refresh your memory, because it is buried too deep to probably ever be excavated.