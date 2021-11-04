Ernest Hemingway said, “When people talk, listen completely. Most people never listen.”
Read that again. And read it once more, because, until we learn to listen — really listen — we can’t begin to empathize with anyone. And without the ability to empathize, we’re as an empty bottle bobbing along the waves, destination unknown.
The eulogy that was delivered by a priest at my mother’s childhood parish when she passed away a few days after Christmas many years ago is as clear to me as when the words were first spoken. The core of the eulogy is universal.
Father began by saying that each of us can empathize with our family members and close friends. Most of us can show empathy to members of our communities. As he said these words, my first thoughts were along the lines of, “Well, of course,” wondering where he was headed.
He sprinkled his words with personal stories that so many of us had shared with him over the past few days before the celebration of Mass.
He then layered his remarks with the recognition that many of us can relate to the joys and the sorrows experienced by those throughout our state, and even perhaps our region. Then, the scale of difficulty grew. Can we empathize with people across our country, our world?
He continued, saying, “Only by listening can we ever hope to reach that plateau.”
And, of course, he’s right.
How can all of humanity empathize with the challenges that everyone faces, whether directly or indirectly, until we have a modicum of understanding of what a life unlike our own might suffer?
Being able to absorb what is being said, rather than formulating a response, becomes the true gift. We can’t always say that we understand, if we haven’t experienced the travails being told, but if we listen, we can — at the very least — lighten the weight of the burden for everyone. And any weight lifted always (yes, always) brings relief.
Kathleen M. Jacobs lives in Charleston and writes books for young readers.