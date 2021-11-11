Atticus Finch said, “You never really understand a person until you consider things from his point of view, until you climb into his skin and walk around in it.”
The senior U.S. senator from West Virginia, Democrat Joe Manchin, would serve his country and the people of his home state well by considering those words from Harper Lee’s novel, “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
And, if he did consider the weight of those words, he just might begin to position himself to take the first, vital step in leaving a legacy that would garner the respect, dignity and honor afforded to the inimitable actions of the one who came before him, leaving a footprint that has yet to be filled.
Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., (the nation’s longest-serving U.S. senator) served his country and the people of West Virginia for over 51 years with a strong conviction and an indefatigable spirit the likes of which we haven’t seen in either chamber since his death in the summer of 2010.
As his funeral procession made its way to the state Capitol along Kanawha Boulevard in Charleston, the image of a pair of boots in stirrups backwards is as vivid as it was that day, when a young girl, dressed in her school uniform, took hold of my hand. As she looked up at me, she gifted the kind of courage needed to wait to weep until later that day.
On that summer day not too long ago, then-Gov. Joe Manchin led a walking procession, along with the state’s congressional delegation, behind a riderless horse, and said, “We’ve lost a hero. We’ve lost a giant that can never be replaced and his shoes will never be filled. We’re just following in his footsteps, as we’re doing right now.”
Both sides of Kanawha Boulevard were filled with people from all walks of life, paying tribute to a man so many felt in their hearts had their best interests at heart — always. And they knew this by his actions. While he was an exceptional orator, his actions spoke even louder than his words. The silence along that 2-mile journey that day was filled with a deep reverence that was more than deserving for someone who seldom (if ever) considered his position of leadership as anything but service to the people. To suggest otherwise would be absurd. Byrd’s focus never wavered from the day-to-day life of the people he served.
Manchin is in a rare and powerful position to not only heed the words from one of America’s finest authors of a work that delivers truth with every reading, but to believe that he, too, can put the best interests of his country and the people of West Virginia ahead of anything else. In the end, that will be the true measure of the man and what he was able to bring to fruition, far more than anything else he will ever attempt to accomplish.
If he can’t measure up to what has been achieved in the past, he will not be able to measure up to anything that will bring hope and refreshment to each of us who longs for both. Now is the time for Manchin to take a deep breath and walk in confidence. Sen. Byrd, along with every single one of us, is counting on him.