Since the release of the fall issue of WV Living Magazine, I have made numerous attempts to sift through not only my own thoughts about its cover, but the innumerable comments that have made their way to me.
More than once, I made the decision to not comment publicly, because it was a bit more tricky to navigate than I thought. And then, because my opinion seems to hold a bit of weight in the Charleston community of concerned citizens (and I say that with a great deal of humility), I have made countless attempts at gathering all the feedback and trying to hone in on the reasons why the cover generated such a division. And that one word has become the impetus that finally convinced me that the subject needed to be broached. It has become more than essential to compress what divides us, rather than widen that gap.
In full disclosure, I have been honored to have my work published in WV Living Magazine on more than a few occasions, and I was recently chosen Runner-up Best Author of West Virginia for 2021, which is sponsored by WV Living. Furthermore, I do not know Morgan Morrison; although, I look forward to one day meeting her. What I do know is that she is an active member of the Charleston community, lending a helping hand where needed most and often, without reservation and without expectations of reciprocity. From what I’ve heard and read, that thought doesn’t enter her mind. She sees a need, fills it, and moves on. That’s rare and indisputable.
The fall issue of WV Living Magazine highlighted West Virginia’s Wonder Women. It’s an annual recognition and celebration of women in the state who are leading West Virginians to be the best they can be, to represent what moving forward looks like, setting an example for the rest of us to follow. These accomplished women from the fields of business, law, medicine, education and so many other areas “rock the state.” It’s always an impressive issue.
This fall’s issue pictured Morgan Morrison, who co-owns Rock City Cake Company, in Charleston, and who was honored with the Lasso of Truth Award. Hone in on the word truth. Stay there a minute or two. Embrace its current uniqueness. For so many, it’s an uncomfortable spot; but, there is no cause for squirming.
The colorful, eye-catching, and completely immersive cover photo of Morgan Morrison is undeniable. It’s not just her choice of fashion that sets the dramatic stage or the award she carries or the background of Brawley Walkway with its allure of timeless architecture and lighting that draws in the reader. What takes center stage is her certain self-assurance and confidence and fortitude of expression that halts the reader who is challenged — for more than a minute — to wonder about the story behind the photo.
But for so many, they didn’t read the story. Instead, they judged the cover. That was the first mistake. Others followed, as the momentum built on and off social media, adding to the list of mostly unexplainable and certainly unacceptable mistakes.
In the accompanying article, writer Taylor Maple says, “Morrison herself is emblematic of living your truth — on Rock City’s social media, she can often be found encouraging body positivity and being confident in who you are . . .”
So when it’s all said and done and you’ve read the entire issue and you’ve marveled at the women who are leading our state into the future, what ensures that that will happen is being comfortable with who you are — a quality that is essential to strong leadership and the true measure of success.
One cannot lead without knowing first who one is and what one wants to accomplish. Morrison is certainly a successful businesswoman, but she is first and foremost true to her own convictions and to her own, unique self. Are you? Or, do you judge a book alone by its cover? It’s a question that will lead you in more directions than you might be willing to travel, but travel you must.
Instead of the vitriolic discourse that represents nothing wholesome and promising, it would serve us all well to recall one of the most powerful scenes in the movie, “The Color Purple,” when Shug Avery enters her father’s church, singing “Maybe God Is Tryin’ To Tell You Somethin’.”
What became unfathomable about the cover photo was the ignorance that was demonstrated in whispers and in the most unfortunate shouts objecting to its truth, which has become the rot of a once-blossoming fruit. Courage is a close relative of truth. Stepping out of our comfort zones and giving ourselves permission (if necessary) to consider what is not revealed becomes the core of our own beliefs; becomes essential to who we are, who we strive to be, and who we will eventually become.