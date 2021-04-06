COVID-19 has affected everyone, everywhere. As a former college adjunct professor of English, I always instructed my students to avoid making blanket statements that included the words always, never, everyone, and the like. The primary reason, of course, being that there were always going to be exceptions.
But COVID-19 has been and remains all-encompassing.
Whether directly or indirectly, either we or someone we know has died, lost their job, lost their home or lost the ability to focus in a way that has challenged them beyond reason. And while even the basic necessities of food, shelter and clothing have been compromised — stripped from far too many of the nation’s people — one area that little attention has been given is that of the emerging creative in American society.
Across the country, over the past several years, reduced funding for the arts — on state and federal levels — continues to chip away at the very creative soul of what has fed us for generations. The irony of it all is that, in times of distress and uncertainty, people turn to music and words, paintings, fiber art and dramatic performances to escape from the horrors that, at times — especially now — threaten our very existence.
And it is, for the most part, the shining achievements of artists in each of these areas that invite and speak loudest to each of us. Its universal appeal is undeniable. Their collective creativity has spurred each new, emerging artist to forge ahead with the confidence that they, too, might bring a spark of refreshment to the malnourished souls in need when life presents roadblocks that threaten more than physical demise.
Over the past four years, funding for the arts in West Virginia has come very close — too close — to being completely eliminated. It’s absurd and incredulous. And this legislative session is, unfortunately, seeing more of the same. It’s an atrocity that will only produce ignorance. It’s an atrocity that we cannot afford to continue to let happen. It’s an atrocity that is certain to produce nothing substantive.
What is being pushed through during this legislative session because of the lingering threat of COVID-19, and the citizens of West Virginia not being given a full green light to walk the halls and voice their opinions, is reminiscent of that “good ol’ boy” political system that has run roughshod in the past all across this great state. It seems the past has come back in full force to haunt us all.
Our souls and our spirits need nourishment now, more than ever. Historically speaking, art, music and stories have been tapped into, providing more than mere moments of respite. They provide a measure of unparalleled hope. No, they can’t change the plight of people’s travails, but they can and do bring spirits from the bowels of despair, if only for brief moments of time. And sometimes, brief moments of time are more than enough to keep us putting one foot in front of the other, repeating, “I can do this,” as we whistle a tune from a catchy melody, remember a passage from a good book or gaze at the brushstrokes of a sprawling landscape.
And while we might choose roads already traveled and listen to music from the Big Band Era or classic rock, or pull from our shelves “To Kill a Mockingbird” or “East of Eden,” let’s remind ourselves of the often overlooked emerging creative, who might be as close as our own backyards.
Actors no longer can act on the stage, but they can put on a hell of a show for family and friends (distanced and masked) from a script they’ve written and hope to one day see performed on the big stage. Emerging authors have had school events and library events and festivals canceled. So, the next time you choose a New York Times best-selling author, choose, too, a local, emerging author to lose yourself in among its pages who, like the aspiring actor, hasn’t yet made that illustrious list.
The same can be said of emerging musicians. Choose well, when you make your choices.
Artists of every medium are searching not for the inner spirit to come alive (because it’s always a living, breathing internal force), but for folks to listen to their melodies, read their words and gaze at their sweeping palettes.
COVID-19 is not going to depart anytime soon. So, in addition to wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and getting vaccinated, remember to feed your spirit, which, in turn, will acknowledge the presence and value that has fed so many souls throughout times of flourish and times of turmoil, unrest and uncertainty.
The creation of art — in all its enriching forms — will never disappoint, will never not deliver refreshment that will ensure our very survival as a people committed to doing what needs to be done in times of crisis. Never.