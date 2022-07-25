Over the course of the past few months, the recognition that some of the best teachers are not found in a classroom has become as clear to me as the evaporation of an early morning fog, as it reveals a bright blue sky and the sun’s warm rays.
These teachers (often unknowingly) may, instead, make themselves known to us in short, but very powerful, words and actions that resonate with us on a level previously unexperienced.
As I helped my husband at his office a few weeks ago, a member of the building’s maintenance staff came to the office to do what she does so well (which is to make certain the offices are free of debris and kept clean). A conversation ensued that focused on women standing up for themselves, which we both admitted didn’t come easy for us. “And yet,” she added, “we must do it.”
It was that simple and that powerful. It brought to mind words from Eleanor Roosevelt: “You must do the thing you think you cannot do.” It’s always the simple and obvious that we tend to make complicated.
Not long after that incident, I was tested, when the elevator doors at my office building opened and an acquaintance waited for me to enter. It is not possible for two people to be on this elevator and maintain 6-feet distancing. And with COVID-19 numbers rising, I chose to tell him that I would get the next elevator.
His response was disrespectful in every way (to repeat the words would only give undeserved value to them). I simply said, “You might want to consider that my not entering the elevator is a sign that I care about your health as much as my own.” He simply nodded his head, and that was more than enough.
Years ago, my mother sent a comic strip to me (I’m pretty certain it was from “Hagar the Horrible”) that illustrated an upturned plate of spaghetti. The words went something like this: “If you dislike someone, the very way they hold their fork will annoy you. But if you like them, they can turn a plate of spaghetti upside down on your lap, and you don’t mind.”
So, when a very wise woman I’ve exchanged pleasantries with over the years at a favorite downtown Charleston eatery reminded me that I needed to resume wearing a mask since COVID-19 numbers are increasing, I simply agreed and brought my face covering up from my neck. She winked and moved on.
And as my husband and I continue our lengthy search to find just the right property in Charleston to call home, our new realtor has imparted lessons that allow us to take one deep breath after another. Even as we face the frustrations of disappointing house inspections, he turns to his years as a coach to keep us hopeful and positive (as all effective teachers do for their students), reminding us that a roadblock is just a roadblock. It is just temporary and the path will soon clear.
And while there is a great deal of concern on so many levels today in our state, our country and our world, keeping it all in perspective is of vital and necessary importance.
As I recall these lessons from teachers outside the classroom, the most powerful has come in waves as fresh as the Atlantic’s from a new friend, who has not yet reached her first birthday. Her mother and I have been friends for quite a few years. She often (and it’s never often enough for me) texts photos of her daughter watching a cartoon with her dad; playing not with all her toys, but with the ever-popular kitchen pan and a wooden spoon, to a beat all her own; and waking up with a smile so wide that my heart is immediately filled with joy.
But it is the videos that she sends of her daughter’s laughter and charming facial expressions and attempts to take that first step that remind me to breathe a little easier, to try to put all of life’s uncertainties in perspective and to take it one baby step after another, knowing that, in time, we’ll all reach our destination.