Just because you can, doesn’t mean you should. Just because you can service a financial debt, doesn’t necessarily make it a smart move. Just because you have seemingly unlimited borrowing capacity, doesn’t mean you should approach that limit.
But, for some business owners and political leaders, dipping one finger into the trough eventually invites a dive off the high board. And one rush tends to lead to another, until it’s a raging fire out of control. In essence, it becomes an addiction. And the more like-minded individuals to walk into the circle of open arms, snickering at the gullibility of the newcomers, the more assured (albeit falsely) the ring leader.
When I was a child growing up in Memphis in the early 1960s, I received two shiny dimes every week taped to a postcard, with the names of my aunt and uncle, who lived in St. Louis. Instead of saving one and spending the other, I speed-walked to the corner drugstore, where the owner indulged my quest to own every single Barbie doll outfit, even though the only way I could buy each was to put them in a delightful, little drawer labeled “Layaway.”
The word was printed in a cerulean blue colored pencil, which tantalized me in a way that renders me short of explanation. It was in plain view, and it taunted me every time I entered the store. If I had purchased one outfit at a time and paid my 20 cents every week until it was paid for, well I wouldn’t be writing this op-ed. Instead, because the owner was so fond of me (I thought), he allowed me to put as many outfits in the drawer as I wanted, knowing that every week I would visit and hand over my entire weekly allowance. The rest of the week left me hungry for more until the following week.
Even at an age in single digits, I knew something was askew.
Naturally, I raised the stakes by not only laying away Barbie outfits, but becoming completely convinced that I, alone, could add a stuffed, green, fabric octopus that could be autographed by all my friends. That one sat on top of the layaway drawer, until my mother discovered my growing addiction and halted it without discussion.
Whether it’s 20 cents every week in the 1960s or millions or billions in debt in 2021, it is the same. It’s debt. It’s spending above one’s means. It all becomes relative. It all becomes justified. It all becomes addictive and dangerous and pretty darn close to irreversible. And when it reaches that point, not even our own mothers can fix it. Neither can we. And that’s when the house of cards, the city of dominoes comes crashing down around us. But by then, it’s simply too late.
So we are left to do what is left for us to do: take a deep breath, exhale, and pay the piper—if we can.