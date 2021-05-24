Remember the book, “Where’s Waldo?” Of course you do. Waldo is a bit like Sara Lee: Nobody doesn’t like Waldo.
As I read this book to my young godchild recently, it pulled me in a direction to ask the question, “Where’s transparency?” Has anyone seen it lately? Where is it hiding?
Like Waldo, it’s there, but honing in on its exact location is proving a bit more taxing than ever before.
We’re hiding things consciously and perhaps (gasp) intentionally. To be even more direct, we’re not revealing known truths. We’re skirting the issues, making known only what we pick and choose to bring out into the light, instead seeking out any dark corner we can find. We’re playing a game (a very dangerous game) with truth.
We’re justifying bad behavior. We’re not insisting on the revelation of complete truth from others, because there is a very good chance that we’re hiding it, too — or at least doing our very best to do just that, drawing the line where we want to draw the line.
And guess what? Truth is laughing in our faces, knowing that it is impossible to keep it at bay forever. It has a way of finding all the nooks and crannies and slender openings to make its way known, without exercising much exertion. But the resistance it meets is undeniable and insatiable.
The list of what’s not being revealed is lengthy, throughout the world and our nation in general and, more specifically, across our state: COVID-19 facts, homeless numbers, HIV cases, the severity of affordable and available health care, declining educational opportunities and the effects of global warming. The list is as dense as any page in “Where’s Waldo?”
And in trying to sift through the debris, we do not emerge unscathed; instead, we emerge with the enormous task before us to rid ourselves of the inordinate amount of much that we’ve picked up along the way.
In a scene from the movie “Something’s Gotta Give,” Jack Nicholson’s character says, “I have always told you some version of the truth.” Diane Keaton’s character replies with complete conviction, “The truth doesn’t have versions, OK?”
It’s time — actually more than a bit overdue — we make this clear, inexplicable truth our new, collective mantra. Otherwise, we will continue our relentless search to find more and more hiding places, knowing full well that it won’t last forever.