Can we stop? And if not now, when?
It’s understandable that, when the pandemic began in early 2020, every facet of life was turned upside down. And for the months that passed, the number of cases and deaths skyrocketed, until it could no longer be labeled incredulous.
There was a level past that point that has yet to be captured in a single word. It is doubtful that a moniker will ever be created to encapsulate everything that the pandemic ingested. And it hasn’t stopped its destruction, yet. According to some, it will never stop.
Instead, it will continue to wreak havoc on known and unknown realms, as we each await a day when its devastation will fade. And yet, Andy Dufresne wasn’t wrong in “The Shawshank Redemption” when he proclaimed with certainty, “Remember Red, hope is a good thing, maybe the best of things.”
While the United States alone has lost over 750,000 people to COVID-19, I have lost close to a dozen friends and acquaintances to its ravages and have known too many who have been infected with the virus and, thankfully, survived. We have each encountered countless numbers of people who refused to wear a mask and refused to get vaccinated. The arguments on each side have been examined repeatedly, until we’ve reached a point of exhaustion.
As the country finds its political divisions widening even more, for reasons both identifiable and not, what is also happening in the clear light of day is the uncomfortable ease with which so many of us are leaning on COVID-19 and its delicate, but very well-defined, outcroppings as a way to deflect from our own inadequacies and failures or justifications for why something was accomplished or not.
It is nothing short of shameful, disrespectful to each and every single one of those 750,000 people who have died and to countless others who have survived the virus.
In essence, we’re using a deadly virus to justify mediocre behavior. How convenient. How daring. How unforgivable.
Placing the blame for our stumbles, our downfalls, our willingness to accept mediocrity is stooping to a level that is incomprehensible. And, it has taken on equal destruction. And if allowed to permeate our lives, it has the potential to become a pandemic of its own, spewing its venom all across the land.
Unless we recognize its widespread impact, much like COVID-19, it will take on a life of its own, until it’s too late for containment.
COVID-19’s back is already weighted; don’t add to it by using it as a means to avoid responsibility and accountability. We’re better than that.