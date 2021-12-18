“Don’t cut off your nose to spite your face!” Remember hearing those words when you were a child? Why didn’t they leave an indelible impression? Why are you still not getting it? And how long before you file that lesson away for good, remembering its validity forever?
As much as I’d like to diminish the effect of this tired, proverbial advice, I find it necessary to highlight the message in order to impress upon all West Virginians the power of letting it go forever, even though I know the reminders will need to be trotted out again and again. Perhaps it might not be a bad idea to simply mark our calendars every month with a wake-up call, reciting the words as if in a mantra.
Historically and unfortunately, West Virginians have attached themselves to good-ole-boy politics that continue to wreak havoc on our state and its residents, both young and seasoned, for so long that they simply don’t get it. The destructive continuance of that worn out system is held firm, though, by so many, even in plain sight of anyone with any knowledge of its pitfalls. They know it, and yet they do it anyway, even when it’s pointed out to them, even when they can no longer deny it, even after repeated offenses. It is relentless.
Years ago, after the release of my first young-adult novel, I contacted a leader in the state’s literary community to introduce myself and my work, looking for a way to bring readers to my story. When I received a reply, the first question asked was, “Are you a native West Virginian?” I knew there would be no follow-up questions, after I answered that I was born in St. Louis, having moved with my family to West Virginia when I was 11 years old. I was right.
There were no other attempts made to move forward, even as I chuckled a bit at the baffling incredulity of that question. And although I have been a resident of West Virginia for many, many years, I’m still considered an outsider.
If an emerging author is seen as an outsider after all these years, and by a leader in the literary community, it’s not difficult to understand the frustration companies large and small encounter whenever they attempt to lay the groundwork for new businesses in the state.
The core remains the same, whether you’re a new author or a large corporation. Whether or not we generate revenue for the state is secondary to how we welcome and encourage growth, which must come first.
And when we don’t play the game of “you scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours,” the results are similar. When I was asked that same summer to donate a few dozen copies of my novel to a camp for teens, I suggested that they be purchased wholesale from my publisher, who agreed to ship them at her cost. The offer was refused, even as I explained to the camp director that a small fee charged would not only impress upon the teens the value of investing in a book of their own, but also let them know that West Virginia creatives can make money and will be supported in their work.
I was told that the “exposure” gained would be enough return. Although I didn’t say it, I wanted to say, “I’ve never known ‘exposure’ to provide food, shelter and clothing for an emerging creative.”
For months afterward, it was explained to me by native West Virginians that I had not played the game right. I did not see it that way, and I would have still made the same decision to not provide the books. Instead, I reached out to members of literary communities in surrounding states who welcomed my work with passion, which is exactly what happens whenever West Virginia loses potential businesses to other states who welcome growth with zeal.
My decision to not provide the books, to not play the games, was no different from any other business owner who makes similar decisions based solely on the rejection of the “what’s in it for me” mentality. And until we stop engaging in such worthless behavior, the destruction that results from holding on with such ferocity to these childish games will continue to spiral, leaving us grasping nothing, yet gasping for breath.
Some might say, “What don’t you leave?” It’s never occurred to me. For one thing, my husband is a third-generation entrepreneur with businesses in West Virginia. For another, after the release of eight books since 2016 and countless reviews from readers all across the country stating that my work is “a love letter to West Virginia,” why would I want to leave? West Virginia is my home. I might not be a native West Virginian, but I’m most definitely a West Virginian, and I’m more than happy to prove it.