Perhaps it’s time (and maybe even past time) to revisit a number of measures to remember, as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, with recent surges brought about, in part, by the mass gatherings of spring-break revelers.
While we might be over the pandemic in every conceivable way, it is most definitely not over with us — not at least anytime soon. It just isn’t. And as we continue to make our way through its rough waters, we need to be ever cognizant of our reaction to it whenever we find ourselves in the midst of others, which is unavoidable, unless of course you choose to embrace a life of near reclusiveness. And honestly, we are already, at times, hovering very close to that borderline.
In the meantime though, let’s try very hard to not enter that most unsettling habitat. Instead, let’s consider the following in our day-to-day interactions with one another.
1. Yes, it is personal — all of it. While you can most certainly make the choice to not wear a mask (it remains a state mandate, by the way) and to not maintain 6-foot social distancing, remember that it is my choice to wear a mask and to keep 6 feet from others. So, do not become abrasive whenever I back away or cross the street to avoid the choices you have made.
2. When elevator doors open and you and I are waiting to enter, do not be offended when I tell you to go ahead, that I’ll get the next one. On the majority of elevators in downtown Charleston office buildings, there is absolutely no way 6-foot distancing can be observed.
3. When your establishment posts the mask mandate and I enter and not a single associate is wearing a mask, please do not be offended when I tell you that I am uncomfortable and ask you to please wear the mask that is dangling from your ear.
4. When you do not want to comply, do not consider that an invitation to let me know that, in your opinion, I am being unreasonable. That’s not going to help either of us.
Many years ago, when I was a West Virginia legislative intern, the Clean Air Act was a passionate topic. I recall fiery debate, particularly this statement: “My right to breathe clean air supersedes your right to smoke.” It’s more than a bit apropos for the time.
We did not cause COVID-19. We did not choose it. We did not expect to ever deal with a global pandemic that has killed over half-a-million U.S. citizens. But, it’s here, and it’s here to stay. It is not over with us yet, just because we want it to be over. In the meantime, please be kind, be empathetic, compassionate and respectful. And please understand that so many have lost friends and family members to this unrelenting virus.
Remember, too, in your snap judgments, that the person you are challenging to ride an elevator with or asks you to wear a mask or asks you to keep 6 feet away also might suffer from OCD and just might also be germ-conscious, long before COVID-19 ever made an appearance. Or they might also live with someone who has underlying conditions, and their primary concern is protecting that loved one.
“Tired, tired with nothing, tired with everything, tired with the world’s weight he had never chosen to bear.” F. Scott Fitzgerald’s concise summation needs to become our mantra.