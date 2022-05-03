Several years ago, when I entertained thoughts of becoming a published author, I drove from my home in Charleston to Greenbrier County (a four-hour round trip) for several weeks to attend a writing workshop led by the inimitable West Virginia writer Pinckney Benedict (author of “Town Smokes” and “The Wrecking Yard,” among others).
I remember very well two impressionable moments from that workshop. One is that no one wants to read a story about two people who fall in love, have a happy marriage year after year, bring children into the world who are happy year after year, with no mishaps along the way, no challenges and a gaggle of grandchildren who follow in their every footstep. No one wants to read a story like that, because (most probably) no one lives a life like that.
The other moment came when I wrote my first story for the workshop and it was handed back to me with a sea of red marks on nearly every sentence. Benedict circled one sentence and wrote, “Start here.” The ride back to Charleston was accompanied by loud — very loud — classic rock music, tears, and two hours of repeating, “I can do it! I can do it! (among other, more definitive exclamations).
Lee Gutkind, founder of Creative Nonfiction magazine, defined the genre as follows: “Ultimately, the primary goal of the creative nonfiction writer is to communicate information, just like a reporter, but to shape it in a way that reads like fiction.” And that’s what I tried to do with the “Wellspring Stories,” which The Daily Yonder published during the month of April.
For many years, I taught American literature and creative writing to juniors and seniors at Charleston Catholic High School, just a few blocks from my apartment. As we read and discussed the classics, I impressed upon my students that, while a certain degree of understanding is gifted through the reading and study of the stories, it is only by knowing a bit about the author that you can truly come to understand the intricate depths of a story.
As I reread each of the Wellspring stories, I revisited the actual moments that set the stage for each one: a dysfunctional Appalachian family; a troubled marriage; a forbidden attraction; an unrealized dream; a lost love rekindled; an irreversible and destructive decision made; and a mental health concern ignored.
And as I gathered the truth (from sources both known and only slightly acquainted), I also gathered a very generous amount of imaginative energy and sprinkled it throughout each story, making each one the story of a life lived, with all its challenges. And, in the end, I hope, readers paused for just a moment and felt the universality of what author Walker Percy called “the everydayness of life.”