Let me tell you a story, keeping in mind that the most important part of any story — fictional or not — is the story behind the story.
Several years ago, I worked as a legal secretary for a small general practice in a small town in rural West Virginia. I learned a great deal there, not only because the attorneys invited me to soak up as much about the law as I could, but of even greater importance was what I learned about humanity, with all its greatness and with all its weakness. I was in my early 20s, and the lessons imparted have yet to dim; one, in particular.
A young colleague discovered that she was pregnant. She was not married, and the father of her child took absolutely no responsibility when she shared the news with him. She was devastated. And when she shared this news with me and with two other staff members, I left the office and walked hurriedly to my husband’s office, a few blocks away, to tell him not only that this beautiful young lady was troubled about an unexpected pregnancy but that she had decided to abort the pregnancy.
My husband knew where this story was going. I barely spoke the last syllable, asking him if we could offer to take care of her throughout the next months and then offer to adopt her child, if that was to be her choice. He did not hesitate in agreement. It was then and continues to be the most defining moment of my marriage — knowing that he would not hesitate to prevent, if he could, an abortion.
The story behind the story: I knew from a young age that I would never have children. Another story behind the story: I, personally, do not believe in abortion. For me, there is no gray area. When I was a teacher, my students used to challenge me on this issue, presenting brutal situations where I might reconsider. Regardless of the brutality presented, my decision would always be to have the child, knowing that therapy would be a way of life for me. The silence that arrived was both redeeming and unsettling on both sides.
What I do believe, though, is that the choice to abort a pregnancy is every woman’s right.
As the reversal of Roe v. Wade was made known Friday, I cried in a way that was closer to a howl, and it frightened me on so many levels. And then, I received an email from someone who knows my position on abortion and who has read my former pieces in this newspaper on the issue. And while the words were scathing, they matched in incredulity Friday’s Supreme Court decision: “Now,” the note began, “those women who have been protected as they chose abortion, will die by their own hand, as we take those measures from them, like they have taken the life of a child, and sacrifice their own life. Read the Old Testament.”
There is no story behind that story. There is only cruelty and judgment and destruction of a civilized society that has now taken away a woman’s right to choose. I am a writer, and yet the words do not come easy to me right now. Where are we headed? How in the world could this have happened in the land of the free, the home of the brave?
It is, indeed, one of our nation’s darkest hours.