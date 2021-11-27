When I was a young girl growing up in Fayette County, I (with a great deal of misplaced pride) said to my mother, “I was always a little different, wasn’t I?”
And my mother, who seldom sugarcoated anything, replied, “No, you just thought you were.”
I dissected her words off and on for many years. At first, my delicate ego was bruised; but, over time, I came to realize what she was very adroitly (or not) trying to do. She was attempting to not call attention to my (sometimes) peculiar ways; instead, making certain that I did not focus on my differences or on anyone else’s for that matter. I believe that she was making a very good effort at inclusivity, before inclusivity became so insistent.
Looking back to that time, I can say that her diplomatic approach worked. And my mother was not uncertain in anything she did.
Growing up in rural West Virginia in the late 1960s and early ’70s was unlike anything I had experienced up to that point in my life, moving to the state from St. Louis, where aunts and uncles and cousins and grandparents covered us with a blanket of protection as if with an impenetrable coating.
Naturally, I didn’t know the extent of that protection until much later in my life. Still, I know with certainty that it is there. Now, I am the one who fiercely protects it from unraveling.
I don’t know if my friends and I were taught that differences didn’t carry much weight, or if it was simply part of the foundation of our morals/values, or if it belonged in the family of religious teachings. Wherever it originated, I am grateful, because I say with complete conviction that I don’t recall a single incident growing up where color or social standing or ethnicity or politics or sexual orientation became an issue that was so prominent as to cause a dismantling of everyone within earshot.
Nirvana? Years later, I can say that it was close to it.
I often think of those times, wishing desperately to return to them, if for no other reason than to co-exist with people who are different from me in many ways, but whose differences made me a better person, a more tolerant and understanding and grateful person. You see, what that time gifted was the melding of differences that brought with it success and open-mindedness, a curiosity that promotes a fresh outlook.
It’s interesting to note that with those contributions, the state and its people flourished, communities worked together, educational opportunities abounded, health care was readily and expertly available, religious tolerance was not even labeled as such (it was simply and beautifully a most revered part of life), property values were steady and jobs were plentiful.
Some might think that I am being overly nostalgic. I’m not. I’m recalling a time when all the spokes of the wheel turned as expected, and I’m wondering how we pick up the broken pieces and capture again what once ruled the land, for we must have been doing more than a bit of something right.
I think that my mother’s insistence that I wasn’t different is what made me embrace the differences in each of us, without shining the spotlight on any of us. Mixed in with her simple, but oh so very effective declaration ensured that I considered the collective over my own seeming self importance.
When two high school friends became pregnant, my mother wouldn’t allow us to talk about it in any way that closely resembled gossip, saying, “You never know when you might find yourself in that position, so offer support in any way you can.” When a white woman married a black man, I don’t recall anyone (adult or soon-to-be) commenting anything derogatory about the couple. And, in looking back, they were always friendly and laughing, holding hands as they walked through town.
And every Sunday morning, we sat in the pew behind a family whose mother taught us religious education and whose three sons were blindingly handsome, knowing all along that one of the sons was gay. He was still handsome, still friendly and still accepted without debate. In looking back, it was most definitely idyllic, but it was also what I saw. And what we see as children is often what we emulate well into adulthood.
Napoleon Hill said, “If we sow the seeds of hatred and envy and discouragement in others, we, in turn, develop these qualities in ourselves.” Let’s not allow that to happen. It’s interesting to note that the esteemed author was born in an Appalachian town in southwest Virginia. We’ve obviously led the way before. Let’s find out how to recapture that ability.
You might be shaking your head in disbelief as you read this commentary, but that period of time in my life was not a fairy tale. It was real. I can’t imagine that all the adults got together and said, “Let’s put on a play of life and convince all our children that it is truly beautiful, as we laugh at their vulnerabilities.” They wouldn’t have had the time or the inclination to do anything that even remotely resembled that scenario.
They would have found that to be a waste of time. And that was something none of them ever did.
Jane Goodall said, “Every individual matters. Every individual has a role to play. Every individual makes a difference.” Discover what role you have to play and play it. Discover in what way you can make a difference and do it. Bring out the best in yourself and in others, and celebrate the commonalities and the differences, knowing that both will, most probably, create something new, something that will stand the test of time.