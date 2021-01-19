It starts small and insignificant. And we don’t even give thought to it snowballing and taking on a life of its own, until it is raging out of control.
That much is certain. For, if we were the least bit cognizant of its destructive powers from the first signs, we would arrest it before it gathered a dangerous momentum that became a force nearly impossible to eradicate.
Enabling’s predecessors are mild and seemingly harmless — justification and lack of responsibility and accountability. We mistakenly give very little thought, if any, to the repeated behavior over time of our ignorance to acknowledge what repeated bad behavior can wreak on all those who enable the addict.
The word “addict” conjures up first alcoholism, drug addition, spending, gambling and numerous other human frailties. The addiction itself is destructive. But it becomes magnified to an unrelenting degree when the enablers refuse to stop playing the role they play in continuing to believe they can find yet another way to help, to potentially save the addict, which usually proves ineffective.
For the cycle of addiction and enabling to end, both must be left out in the cold to either self-destruct or seek professional help to restore their body, mind and spirit. Those two paths are the only paths.
Addiction and enabling do not discriminate. Wealthy or not. Male or female. Teenager or aged. Homeless or not. Together, they are as volatile as lighting a campfire and walking away, leaving it to spread uncontrollably.
There is no ambiguity here. None.
So, after four years of enabling the president of the United States as his supporters justified his bad behavior, without ever holding him responsible and accountable, the fire that was always smoldering erupted into flames on Jan. 6, when the very core of what our great nation always held in highest esteem for its representation of democracy crumbled under the weight of addiction and its enablers.
Open your eyes and see what the “New World hath finally wrought.”