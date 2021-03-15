When Socrates declared nearly 2500 years ago, “Everything in moderation. Nothing in excess,” he could not have known that his words would continue to resonate loud and clear, even if they weren’t generally practiced. On the other hand, Mae West lightened this point a bit when she said, “Too much of a good thing can be wonderful.”
The dichotomy between the two points is undeniable, and yet we try to find a moderate position to keep those ever-fluctuating scales in balance.
There is no denying that an optimistic attitude can keep matters from spiraling out of control. It is essential, and yet somewhat precarious, as we find new ways to keep our eye on the ball while also recognizing that more than a strong dose of reality is most certainly necessary. In fact, it’s vital to a healthy, functioning populace.
It’s the area in between where an optimistic approach and a pessimistic approach beg attention. Very few situations are one or the other, if they are to meet an amicable solution. To promote complete and unabashed optimism opens us up to facing the sometimes brutal reality of what comes with it. It’s unavoidable. And yet, to hold tight to pessimism and all its resultant ills also is problematic. And yet, each one offers a healthy dose of what is most important across the board: compromise. Without it, optimism and pessimism will simply tread water until one triumphs over the other.
Optimism feeds our creativity, our passion and our entrepreneurial dreams. It gives us courage to weigh the risk and to either move on or not.
Nobel Prize-winner Daniel Kahneman said, “Optimistic individuals play a disproportionate role in shaping our lives. Their decisions make a difference; they are the inventors, the entrepreneurs, the political and military leaders — not average people.” The essential part to remember, as we embrace those words is that optimism, indeed, has a side to it that might be more than a tad bit dangerous, when we don’t move aside for a strong measure of reality.
Throughout these past four years, specifically, we have seen the ravages that an overly optimistic attitude wreaks. The details are so deeply ingrained that to recount them here would serve no real purpose. But as we recall them in stark vividness (for to ever forget them is not possible, not even with time), it is undeniable that the damage brought about by their proliferation cannot be reversed, without a great deal of effort over a substantial period of time.
We most certainly yearn to move the hands of time forward in an accelerated manner, but that’s not realistic. It will take time — a great deal of time.
The scales must be moved though, to reach a balance of a healthy dose of optimism and an equally healthy dose of pessimism, primarily because pessimism, when deeply rooted, eliminates hope, and that’s the one thing that will never reach the stage of overabundance. It must be held firm in our grasps, never giving a moment’s thought to relinquishment.
Since the global coronavirus pandemic reared its ugly head one year ago, we’ve all been challenged to be optimistic, positive. We’ve each traveled every step of the grieving process introduced by Elizabeth Kubler-Ross in her definitive 1969 work, “On Death and Dying: Denial, Anger, Bargaining, Depression, and Acceptance.” And even as we moved from one to the other, each presented a challenge to remain optimistic, avoiding pessimism, embracing hope.
In weighing the risks and rewards of both optimistic and yet realistic expectations, external factors beyond our control are evident and, of course, we can’t underestimate the power of the element of fear that each of us faces.
The one factor that wants desperately to make its way through even the most scant of light is that of teaching ourselves and our children how to fail. Without those valuable lessons, failure is most certain to dominate, most certain to cause catastrophic damage. Failing is healthy, necessary for success. And until we open the door wide to that knowledge, there will be no reason whatsoever to open it at all.