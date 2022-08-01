Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Toxic positivity. Narcissism. Denial. Each on its own reaps mounds of damage. Each on its own results in failure. Each on its own must be dismantled. And yet, each thrives in staggering proportions.

After the recent call by Gov. Jim Justice of a special session to address his proposal to cut the state’s income tax, he threw legislators yet another curveball when he tacked on the issue of updating West Virginia’s abortion laws. It appeared as if he was trying to win the support of the first by throwing some crumbs to the latter (although he denied that’s what he was doing). He lost the battle for his tax cut when the Senate rejected it Friday. For now, he’s losing the other battle, too.

Kathleen M. Jacobs lives in Charleston.

