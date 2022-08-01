Toxic positivity. Narcissism. Denial. Each on its own reaps mounds of damage. Each on its own results in failure. Each on its own must be dismantled. And yet, each thrives in staggering proportions.
After the recent call by Gov. Jim Justice of a special session to address his proposal to cut the state’s income tax, he threw legislators yet another curveball when he tacked on the issue of updating West Virginia’s abortion laws. It appeared as if he was trying to win the support of the first by throwing some crumbs to the latter (although he denied that’s what he was doing). He lost the battle for his tax cut when the Senate rejected it Friday. For now, he’s losing the other battle, too.
It’s fine to embrace positivity, but it isn’t fine to ignore the reality of either of these situations and their full impact on every West Virginian. It’s also fine to promote your own agenda (i.e., toot your own horn), but not to the level that doing so hampers the ability of others to do the same. And denial is seldom justified or productive; instead, it reaches a level of destruction that is difficult, if not impossible, to dismantle.
Let’s go through this archaic system that permeates the halls of our state legislative branch one more time (although I’m well aware that it will be tossed to the four winds, just as it has for longer than I can recall): West Virginia is consistently losing population, is one of the most economically depressed states in the union and ranks (again, consistently) at the bottom in education, quality health care accessibility and quality of life. Numbers don’t lie; they never do.
Justice’s solution is to cut the state’s income tax, which would help the wealthy in a state whose citizenry is mostly middle class and poor. If that position doesn’t come under the headings of toxic positivity, narcissism and denial, then those three destructive categories need to be redefined.
For those who might be unclear as to my understanding of these three powerful components that are pushing against all reason and accountability, I invite you to research each on your own and then reassess your own understanding.
Attempts to remain objective in a world overrun by a patriarchal society (particularly in West Virginia) making decisions about a woman’s reproductive choices are becoming more and more challenging, as righteous anger takes hold.
Finally, let’s not forget the recent and most incredulous display by a state senator (I will not give any value to his atrocious behavior by even typing his name) during a Joint Education Committee meeting.
All of this unsettling news brings me to the same set of questions: Why are we continuing to tolerate such a disregard for the concerns that affect each of us so personally? Why is the division widening among us and our leaders? What are we prepared to do about it? Are we simply shrugging our shoulders in dismissal? Are we simply raising our eyebrows in resignation? And if we’re doing all of this, then can we, with a clear conscience, leave future generations a state that was basically in the same condition when we were young as it is now (or, arguably, worse)? If that’s the case, then we have most definitely won the trifecta, buying into toxic positivity and narcissism and denial. Trust me, it isn’t anything close to a win.