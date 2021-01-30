“I wonder,” remarked the son of a dear friend recently, “if you’re Democrat or Republican.” At the moment and throughout the course of the weeks that have passed, I’ve felt that their wonderment of my political positions was quite possibly the proudest moment of my life — at least certainly at the top of the list. And most definitely something that after the last four years might just help us collectively to get back on track.
The marked divisions throughout our country are unprecedented in its history. Over the past four years, 2 Timothy 3-5 returns again and again, as I reflect and try to make sense of the world around me. Naturally, myriad questions pop up in such rapid succession that it appears impossible and nearly useless to expend the energy required to sort through each of them.
How did this happen? Why did this happen? Why wasn’t it arrested before it magnified to a level that is now more than challenging to unravel and set right? How do we as a people in every town and city throughout this great union we call the United States of America come together to uproot a seed that was planted and grew at an unimaginable rate?
These questions are not easy ones to answer, and yet we must find a way to take them one at a time and find our way out of the muck and into the light of a new day.
If I were challenged to choose a book about the writing process, I would most certainly read and read again Anne Lamott’s work, “Bird by Bird.” At one point in the book, she relates the uncovering of the book’s title by recounting her brother’s high school experience when charged with writing a paper about birds. As he researched his topic, he became so overwhelmed at the sheer number of species that his father, quite simply, instructed him to take it bird by bird.
And that’s what we have to do. We have to sign up for un-complicating a very complicated, interwoven, gnarly mess that we’ve made of what was once quite the opposite. Indeed, it will take work. A tremendous amount of work and resolve and perseverance and every other good human characteristic in order to unravel all the twisting, turning components.
Democrat or Republican? When your sole purpose is to right a wrong, does it really matter where you lean, or does it matter most that what needs fixed is, indeed, fixed?
It’s not a difficult question to ponder. There is no ambiguity in the word united. Its meaning is crystal clear. Perhaps once we get back on solid footing, we can then align with the left or the right in a way that resists destruction, choosing instead to build anew, without hesitation, without looking back and with complete certainty that we are more than capable of success. We’ve done it before. We’ll do it again.