On the table in the state Legislature – and moving quickly – are proposals to make significant cuts to the revenue available to West Virginia to pay for critical, even life-saving state services. Alarm bells should be going off for any West Virginian who likes their Medicaid or Public Employee Insurance Agency health insurance plan. The tax cuts now under discussion by the Legislature are a threat to those who rely on these programs to get the health care they need. Further, the revenue reduction will limit our state’s ability to improve our foster care system.

Gov. Jim Justice has proposed changes to the state personal income tax that would reduce total state revenue by a whooping one-fourth to one-fifth. But does this huge reduction in state funds make policy sense? What is the price to be paid for such a large drain of the state budget pool?

Kathleen Stoll serves as the Policy Director for West Virginians for Affordable Health Care (wvahc.org) and operates a policy and economic consulting business, Kat Consulting.

