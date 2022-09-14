Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia’s ban on abortion advanced with little transparency or notice to the public. That is terribly problematic. But it also is problematic that there isn’t any clear effort to pair this bill with new funding and programs to address maternal and child health in our state.

And at the same time, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, R-S.C., introduced a bill in the Senate that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Does the bill also include new funding and programs to address maternal and child health? Uh, no.

Kathleen Stoll is policy director for West Virginians for Affordable Health Care (wvahc.org) and operates a policy and economic consulting business, Kat Consulting.

