West Virginia's ban on abortion advanced with little transparency or notice to the public. That is terribly problematic. But it is also problematic that there isn’t any clear effort to pair this bill with new funding and programs to address maternal and child health in our state.
And at the same time, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, R-S.C., introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate that would ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Does the bill also include new funding and programs to address maternal and child health? Uh, no.
I believe – and the facts support – that restrictions on reproductive health care will increase maternal mortality rates and existing disparities in maternal and child health in our state and country. And we are already trailing the rest of the world.
The United States has the highest maternal mortality rate among industrialized nations, in 2020 it was 23.8 deaths per 100,000 live births, a 14% increase from just two years prior. It is estimated that two-thirds of these deaths are preventable. For every person in this country who dies because of pregnancy or childbirth, it is estimated that up to 70 more people suffer dangerous or life-threatening complications.
The rate for Black women is nearly three times higher than White women. This disparity can be attributed to limited access to quality health care, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism, implicit bias and many of the social determinants of health.
Looking specifically at West Virginia, according to the 2021 March of Dimes Report Card on Healthy Moms and Strong Babies:
n One in eight newborns (12.6% of live births) was born preterm in West Virginia. The previous year’s rate was 11.8%. Only Louisiana and Mississippi have worst rates.
n The preterm birth rate among Black women in West Virginia was 15% higher than among all other women.
n One in 11 babies (9.3% of live births) were born with low birthweight in West Virginia.
n West Virginia’s infant mortality rate was one of the worst in the U.S. at 7.5% per 1,000 live births.
n West Virginia’s teen birth rate is one of the highest in the country: 22.5 births per 1,000 girls ages 15-19 years of age.
n 111 infants died before reaching their first birthday in 2019 in West Virginia, an infant mortality rate of 6.1 per 1,000 live births.
n One in 10 women of childbearing age (9.7%) was uninsured in West Virginia.
n 14% of West Virginia women did not receive adequate and appropriate prenatal care.
Bottom line, the March of Dimes gave West Virginia an “F” on our state’s access to basic health care for moms and children. And these ugly statistics are not a new trend but the result of decades of failure to invest in healthy families.
And these stats are just a part of the story. The March of Dimes report outlines 13 policies they consider critical for states to advance maternal and child health. While our state has advanced a few of these policies (like 12 months postpartum Medicaid coverage), there are many policies we have failed to embrace.
Examples could include passing state paid family and medical leave for parents so that they can take care of their children without digging a hole in the family budget. We need expanded financial assistance to families raising children, delivered through refundable tax credits or other means. We need expanded help with the cost of safe, reliable childcare for working parents. We need well-funded public schools. And we need expanded affordable health insurance options for working families.
I want to be clear that expanding health and family support services is not a quid pro quo. It will not make it right to take away a woman’s reproductive rights. Every woman should have the right to plan her family according to her needs and her situation. That means full access to free birth control and full access to abortion.
However, those who advance abortion bans declare loudly that they are all about the “sanctity of life.” Through their actions, they should make it clear that they mean more than the “sanctify of birth.”
Therefore, I want to demand that every legislator who supports any ban on abortion also clearly stand up for major new funding and programs that give every child and every mom (and dad) necessary access to a full range of services to support raising a healthy, stable, and strong family. Put the well-being of children and families before tax cuts for businesses or before subsidies for corporations. I don’t always oppose tax cuts but funding for programs to support families are clearly the highest priority if you truly give a hoot about the future of our state.
As my Mom used to say, “Put your money where your mouth is.”
I want to see federal and state packages of significant new funding for programs that help assure that every child and every family have real opportunities to succeed. Any West Virginia legislator who voted to restrict a women’s health and reproductive rights should be clearly and simultaneously championing investments in healthy babies, healthy parents, and healthy families. Or you deserve a clear label: hypocrite.