I see everything through the lens of health policy and health issues. But I am not alone. These days, a lot of employers take that perspective.
There is a large industry of economic consultants that help large companies (and sometimes small business too) decide where to expand or locate. If you look at their research, you will find that the top business location decision factors are labor quality and labor costs. These firms agree that tax subsidies and purely financial inducements alone are not the key to driving business location decisions.
Workforce is what it is all about for most businesses. Businesses look at the health status of our state’s workforce when thinking about business location decisions. Businesses understand that a healthier population means lower labor costs and higher quality labor. Businesses pay for poor health through higher health insurance premiums, higher worker compensation claims, higher worker absenteeism and lost worker productivity. Healthy workers have greater concentration, enhanced creative problem solving and more job satisfaction. Further, employers invest in training employees and healthy workers stay in the same job for longer and are happier.
If we want West Virginians to be an attractive workforce to employers, we need to focus on issues that impact worker health. Not only must we expand access to quality, affordable health insurance coverage, but we must be ready to address “social determinants of health.”
I recently heard a great presentation about what we can do to address health inequity in West Virginia by Dr. Georgiana Logan, an assistant professor of health science and a research associate for the Minority Health Institute at Marshall University.
Logan emphasized that policy decision-makers must broaden their vision of how we improve the health of our population. It is myopic to narrowly define health issues and silo health policy. By putting health policy in an isolated silo, we will hold back our progress on improving the overall health of West Virginians. As Logan explained, Medicaid and public health programs are not the only things that impact the health of West Virginians. Housing assistance, food assistance, transportation assistance, education funding, childcare subsidies and many other policies all have a very direct impact on health of our workers and their families. This is not a stretch of the imagination but a matter of common sense.
Most people get it. Think about safe, affordable housing — a warm home with a good roof, no lead paint, safe and clean water flowing from the tap. It is hard for a West Virginian to stay healthy and take care of their family without that healthy home. Without the money to afford healthy food to put on the table, it is hard for a West Virginian to practice good nutrition and head to work each day. Issues of literacy and education clearly relate to a West Virginian’s ability to be healthy, follow medical advice and take care of our families.
I rarely find a policy decision-maker that doesn’t see these interconnections — whether Republican or Democrat. Ask a legislator if having clean water or good food or a warm home or education impacts health and they will nod in agreement. But the push comes when you start talking about putting money on the table to address these issues.
Which brings me to Amendment 2 on the ballot on November 8. If passed, it would give the state Legislature the power to cut certain taxes that now pay for vital local services. Services that help keep West Virginians healthy and productive. These services include public schools, public health initiatives, mental health services, family assistance programs, homeless programs, libraries, food pantries, emergency services and much more. Services that local communities voted to support and fund. Passing Amendment 2 will strip away that local autonomy and power to meet the needs of West Virginia communities.
Supporters of Amendment 2 argue that by cutting taxes we will draw businesses to West Virginia. But that logic goes against all that we know about what businesses are actually looking for first and foremost — healthy workers.
Instead, Amendment 2 could make our state less attractive to business. Given the ephemeral nature of our state budget surplus (here today and gone tomorrow), passing Amendment 2 likely will force the Legislature to cut state-wide programs and services. Why? Because the Legislature will need to rob Peter to pay Paul. Both local and state-wide programs and services will need to be cut.
State budget shortfalls created by Amendment 2 likely will force our Legislature to ignore state-wide needs like filling the many vacant slots at our Department of Health and Human Resources, addressing our state teacher shortage by increasing teacher pay, preserving and improving Medicaid for more workers, and making needed investments that will advance a healthier West Virginia workforce.
An editorial in the Gazette-Mail noted that we West Virginians often say “Thank God for Mississippi” – to acknowledge that there is only one state with worse health status indicators than West Virginia. And in fact, the Mountain State is often tied with the Magnolia State for last place.
If West Virginia is to focus our sights on bringing new employers and jobs to the state, it is time that we stop trying to bribe new businesses with tax cuts and instead invest in a healthy workforce. And that means we need to address the full range of social determinants of health and prioritize a full range of state investments to improve the health of our workers and their families — benefiting the workers who live here and benefitting current and future businesses located in our great state.
I hope that voters can recognize that Amendment 2 threatens to reverse the positive health progress we have made in our state, could push us below Mississippi to be labeled the least healthy state in the nation and scare away new employers who today more than ever want to locate in states with a commitment to a healthy workforce.