Congress spent the past 18 months moving forward, backward, forward and backward again in a frustrating dance with a legislative package that would address the world climate change crisis, make wealthy corporations pay a fairer share of taxes, and lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs for Americans.
It looks like the dance might soon be over and the Senate finally will vote for a deal before Aug. 8. Make no mistake, the dance was led by our own Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. He moved forward with support, and then stepped back and said no. More than once. In fact, watching constant changes in his dance moves made us all dizzier than strobe lighting after too much spiked punch.
Manchin clearly was the lead in this dance in a Senate with just 50 Democrat votes. In fact, without Joe, the party was over. No Republican was or is willing to break ranks and vote for a package that might reflect positively on a Democrat president. This past week, Joe finally signed off on a package of policies with a new name, the “Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.”
The accolades for Manchin are rolling in. I join the chorus of supporters for this compromise package.
While applauding the Inflation Reduction Act, I am compelled to grieve for all that has not been included in the Senate package. Missing are critical family support policies that President Joe Biden put forth and Democrats in the U.S. House passed.
Remember that the original 2021 proposed package in Congress included significant financial help for families raising children, funding for child care, paid family and medical leave, programs to support pregnant women and new moms, and help affording health insurance for some of the poorest uninsured people in our nation (along many other initiatives to help the average working family as they struggle to make ends meet). All of these items were cut from the package that Manchin dictated.
As an advocate for affordable health care, I will celebrate the passage of the extension of enhanced private market health insurance premium assistance. I celebrate the creation of a foundation for real prescription drug price regulation. But I cannot just forget all the desperately needed, concrete help for families that did not move forward.
For some reason that eludes me, financial help with the cost of raising children and help with the cost of child care seem to have become scary, “radical” and partisan initiatives. Likewise, the ability to be able to afford to take a day off work and take care of sick child — why is that not a pro-family policy that both Republicans and Democrats embrace?
The Republicans in our state Legislature are righteously shouting that they are pro-family — even as they attempt to take away a woman’s ability to decide the best time to start a family. So why doesn’t that same Republican Party embrace a higher child tax credit and child care subsidies? Why not paid family and medical leave?
And I have to ask why moderate, self-declared pro-family Democrats like Manchin are not championing these policies in Washington? Perpetuating false stereotypes of poor families in West Virginia by suggesting that they will spend any financial help on drugs is ugly and insulting.
So, how can we move toward a future where these critical family-friendly policies do not end up left behind again and again? One part of the answer is that our nation needs to reform how campaigns are financed — so that big business and corporate interests can’t control our elected representatives.
And every single politician who is elected in this state must be forced to publicly pledge to create specific programs and policies that truly help working families. That doesn’t mean giving them a couple of dollars a week in state tax cuts so you can give thousands of dollars to the wealthy. It means helping moms and dads afford child care, helping sons and daughters take care of elders, helping parents miss a day of work to care for a sick kid, helping kids afford to go to college and helping us all afford health care. We need to raise the minimum wage.
I can see that the American Dream of owning a home and raising kids with financial security is slipping away from the young couples in my family. And I can see that the loss of that dream is part of what is triggering their misdirected anger and hatred toward anyone they falsely fear might “get ahead of them in line” as they pursue that dream.
We must elect politicians who make easing the economic struggles of working folks first and foremost. I have given serious thought to how a third party in our country might push political debates in this direction. But after watching over the past week the inspiring new leadership of the West Virginia Democratic Party — Delegates Mike Pushkin, Danielle Walker and others — I found new reason to hope that, in this state, the Democratic Party is ready to put working folks first.
Now they need the help of those of us out in communities across the state who can listen and talk one on one with neighbors, friends and family about a shared vision of how we can restore that American dream.
Kathleen Stoll is the policy director for West Virginians for Affordable Health Care (wvahc.org) and operates a policy and economic consulting business, Kat Consulting.