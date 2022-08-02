Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Congress spent the past 18 months moving forward, backward, forward and backward again in a frustrating dance with a legislative package that would address the world climate change crisis, make wealthy corporations pay a fairer share of taxes, and lower the cost of health insurance and prescription drugs for Americans.

It looks like the dance might soon be over and the Senate finally will vote for a deal before Aug. 8. Make no mistake, the dance was led by our own Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. He moved forward with support, and then stepped back and said no. More than once. In fact, watching constant changes in his dance moves made us all dizzier than strobe lighting after too much spiked punch.

Kathleen Stoll is the policy director for West Virginians for Affordable Health Care (wvahc.org) and operates a policy and economic consulting business, Kat Consulting.

