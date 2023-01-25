Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

kathleen stoll

STOLL

kathleen stoll

One thing that all health economists agree on is that it can take a small upfront investment in care to yield a large return in cost savings in our health system today. For example, investing in care and services for pregnant women can reduce premature births and other expensive pregnancy outcomes. Another example is investing in diabetes management.

In the latter category, I want to flag a state bill that can help West Virginians be able to afford to appropriately manage diabetes. The bill passed, with strong bipartisan support, both the full House of Delegates and the Senate during last year’s legislative session. Sadly, with amendments left the approve, the bill didn’t quite make it across the finish line last year. I won’t get into the last-minute legislative mish-mash that left the bill without the necessary final vote in literally the last minutes of the 2022 legislative session.

Stories you might like

Kathleen Stoll serves as the Policy Director for West Virginians for Affordable Health Care (wvahc.org) and operates a policy and economic consulting business, Kat Consulting.

Tags

Recommended for you