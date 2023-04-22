My family has a history of colon cancer. So, I plan to follow my doc’s advice and have a colonoscopy this year. A colonoscopy — and the potential of early detection of colon cancer — could save my life. I am grateful that I and many other West Virginians can receive a free colonoscopy thanks to the Affordable Care Act.
But the days of a no-cost colonoscopy — and many other no-cost preventive health screenings and services — might be over.
Last month, in a ruling that could harm 150 million people nationwide, and at least 74,300 West Virginians, a U.S. District Court judge struck down the provision in the ACA that provides no-cost preventive screenings and services. It is the latest in a series of attacks opponents of the ACA, long defeated in Congress, have waged through the judicial system.
One of the most popular provisions in the Affordable Care Act that passed back in 2010 requires that preventive health services are covered for free by health insurance plans. These services can identify health problems early on, to save the cost of more expensive complications down the road. In many cases, early detection can be a matter of survival.
These preventive services include blood pressure, diabetes and cholesterol tests; cancer screenings, including mammograms and colonoscopies; sexually transmitted disease tests; vaccinations (such as measles, polio, meningitis); flu shots; counseling, screening and vaccines for pregnant women; regular well-child visits; tobacco cessation programs; and counseling on topics like losing weight, reducing alcohol use, treating depression and more.
U.S. District Court Judge Reed O’Connor (Northern District of Texas), in the case Braidwood Management v. Becerra, issued a new opinion, ruling that the ACA’s requirement for health plans to cover preventive services at no cost is unconstitutional, and wiped out the nationwide requirement that most health plans cover preventive care at zero out-of-pocket cost to plan enrollees.
O’Connor had already ruled that the mandate to cover a specific preventive service (HIV PrEP, which is highly effective at preventing the transmission of HIV) is a violation of a business’ religious beliefs. In making this decision, O’Connor handed over individual workers’ decisions about one aspect of health care and their religious beliefs to their employers. That decision was bad enough — but the judge decided to use this case about PrEP to issue a second opinion that is much broader and goes much farther.
O’Connor’s new opinion rules that every free preventive service under the ACA is unconstitutional.
The judge used a completely bogus line of stretched legal reasoning to justify his attack on the ACA. The ACA’s provision gives the United States Preventive Services Task Force the authority to define the appropriate list of preventive services that should be offered at no cost by insurers. The USPSTF, created by the Reagan administration, is a nonpartisan entity of national health experts that issues recommendations about clinical preventive services. The task force recommendations are evidence-based and only include preventive health care services proven to provide a concrete health benefit, and only those with the highest recommendations must be covered at no cost to patients under the Affordable Care Act.
So what’s the legal problem?
Although these experts are appointed by members of the executive branch, just as are many other government officials, O’Connor found that they exceeded their proper executive authority by defining which services should be no-cost in a violation of the appointments clause of the U.S. Constitution. This clause pertains to how “Officers of the United States” shall be appointed and what they may do. This is a classic case of hunting for a legal theory to manipulate to achieve a dubious goal.
Not surprisingly, O’Connor has a track record of hostility toward the ACA. Almost five years ago, he ruled that the entire ACA is unconstitutional. Ultimately, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned his decision in a 7-2 ruling issued in 2021. O’Connor’s latest decision is expected to be appealed to the Fifth U.S. District Court and, likely, the Supreme Court. It’s hard to feel confident that the Supreme Court will overturn O’Connor again.
A coalition of leading physician groups in a friend-of-the-court brief led by the American Medical Association, asked O’Connor to refrain from issuing a nationwide injunction that would invalidate every recommendation from the USPSTF.
“If the Court were to vacate and/or enjoin the Task Force’s recommendations ... preventive care would be in grave jeopardy for tens of millions of Americans,” the groups wrote.
O’Connor’s broad new opinion will allow insurance companies to avoid paying for commonsense preventive care — and it gives them the opportunity to pass those costs on to consumers. It is an attack on affordable health care and could create yet another barrier to West Virginians struggling to afford to take care of themselves and their families.
Congress could make the whole case moot by legislatively clarifying the obvious: The USPSTF makes recommendations that are then reviewed and acted on by the appointed secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Then, it would be beyond question that the appointments clause is not violated. West Virginia’s congressional delegation should support this technical fix to the ACA.