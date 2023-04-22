Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

My family has a history of colon cancer. So, I plan to follow my doc’s advice and have a colonoscopy this year. A colonoscopy — and the potential of early detection of colon cancer — could save my life. I am grateful that I and many other West Virginians can receive a free colonoscopy thanks to the Affordable Care Act.

But the days of a no-cost colonoscopy — and many other no-cost preventive health screenings and services — might be over.

Kathleen Stoll is policy director for West Virginians for Affordable Health Care (wvahc.org) and operates a policy and economic consulting business, Kat Consulting.

