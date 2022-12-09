Is the COVID-19 health crisis in our country over? The answer you have to this questions might depend on who you are.
Many of us plan to gather during the holiday season with family and friends without masks, and it feels like we finally have freedom from COVID. But, for many West Virginians, there remains a legitimate fear of COVID.
We all want to put this COVID thing behind us. But we really can’t just ignore it.
During the Fall, news of a new subvariant of COVID becoming the predominant version in circulation has become more common. Experts say this new omicron subvariant is better at evading antibody immunity than any other variation that came before it.
The good news is that those who have been vaccinated have little to worry about.
The bad news is that, while it is unlikely to pose a serious health threat to most people, for seniors and people who are immunocompromised or otherwise susceptible to infection (think folks with diabetes, for example), the threat is ongoing, and serious. As COVID-19 has mutated, the antibody treatments that millions of vulnerable folks have been counting on to help them fight the virus have become largely ineffective, according to experts at the Harvard School of Public Health.
Understanding the facts about COVID — and that COVID-19 continues to be unpredictable and dangerous — is important for two reasons: It informs our personal behavior and congressional action on the federal budget.
First, for those of us who love our family members and friends who are older, or have other health problems or chronic conditions, the risk of being very sick or dying from COVID remains very real. For them, the need to take all precautions to avoid exposure to COVID has not ended. We all need to remember that the vaccine helps reduce the spread of COVID and can protect the vulnerable among us from serious illness, hospitalization and possibly death.
In West Virginia right now, we are averaging about 265 new COVID cases a day. From Nov. 23 to Dec. 6, West Virginia had 3,259 new COVID cases reported and 33 COVID deaths. Just looking at one day, Dec. 6, 191 West Virginians were in the hospital with COVID. Across the United States, 48,405 COVID cases were reported on Dec. 6. And a lot of cases go unreported and are not reflected in these numbers.
Again, if you are vaccinated, not elderly and in good health, you can be exposed to COVID and the symptoms likely will be mild. However, in our state, only about 60% of us are fully vaccinated.
I hope that, as we celebrate the holidays, West Virginians will continue to protect the more vulnerable among us. Encourage family and friends to get the vaccine. It is free for everyone, for now. Get yourself a mask with a holiday theme and put in on — for Grandma’s sake.
Second, failure to plan and invest in COVID public health countermeasures, in continued monitoring of COVID cases and death, and in new research and drug development will leave our nation vulnerable to increased illness, disability and death, as well as economic disruption.
Congress must act to ensure that the United States has the resources to continue responding to COVID-19 (as well as other future pandemics). President Joe Biden has requested that Congress include $8.25 billion for federal COVID-response efforts to continue. That sounds like a lot of money to the average person but, in terms of the federal budget, that is not a huge request. (The total federal budget passed back in March was for roughly $1.5 trillion.) And the request has been scaled back from an original $20 billion, as prior COVID funding requests to Congress failed.
The consequences of Congress failing to continue to fund a federal COVID response before the end of this year are clear.
As early as January 2023, federal funding will be unavailable to purchase or distribute vaccines. If the federal government runs out of money to purchase COVID-19 vaccines, the era of a no-charge vaccine comes to an end. The cost of a vaccine — $82 to $130 per dose — will shift to consumers. By comparison, this price is three to four times greater than that paid by the federal government leveraging its purchasing power. The cost to purchase vaccines will continue to escalate without the federal government as a purchaser.
Most people with health insurance should still be able to access COVID-19 vaccines without any cost-sharing because of the free preventive-services protections in the Affordable Care Act. However, the higher per-dose price will be passed on to Medicare and Medicaid, and increase federal and state spending on these programs. For private insurers and their enrollees, vaccine costs will push premiums upward.
People who are uninsured will lose access to free COVID-19 vaccines, and the high cost could be a barrier to many West Virginians who want the vaccine.
Without the federal government in the market, the United States could face insufficient supplies of vaccines, as well as COVID tests and treatments, because private companies might be unwilling to manufacture supplies at higher levels. Without manufacturing capacity to ensure sufficient supplies, federal stockpiles could remain depleted, and states and insurers could find themselves back in the situation they faced in 2020, when states bid against each other for limited tests, medical equipment and personal protective equipment.
Already, in September, the free U.S. Postal Service at-home COVID-19 test program was suspended because of the lack of funding needed to replenish the Strategic National Stockpile’s supply of tests.
Federal investments in research that detects new variants and targets disease control measures are critical to the nation’s continued response to COVID. Without federal incentives and investments, updated vaccine formulas that target new variants might not be developed quickly or at all.
Without new federal funding, federal supplies of treatments to prevent the most severe symptoms of COVID are expected to run out in 2023.
The bottom line is that COVID is still here and a big part of our lives. Each of us needs to respect those who still face severe illness or death from COVID. Each of us needs to encourage our family and friends to be fully vaccinated, so we can slow down the spread of this threat.