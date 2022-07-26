Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

kathleen stoll

STOLL

kathleen stoll

Sniff. Something very positive is so close to passing in Congress that I can smell it like cookies baking in the kitchen. But it is not so close that I can taste sweet victory just yet.

The delectable package I am talking about is the prescription drug pricing provisions in the U.S. Senate. This set of proposed laws will downsize the large portion of profits we are all serve up to the prescription drug industry at the pharmacy check-out counter. It is — at long last — a national policy to assert reasonable regulation on prescription drug prices.

Stories you might like

Kathleen Stoll is policy director for West Virginians for Affordable Health Care (wvahc.org) and operates a policy and economic consulting business, Kat Consulting.

Recommended for you