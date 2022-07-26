Sniff. Something very positive is so close to passing in Congress that I can smell it like cookies baking in the kitchen. But it is not so close that I can taste sweet victory just yet.
The delectable package I am talking about is the prescription drug pricing provisions in the U.S. Senate. This set of proposed laws will downsize the large portion of profits we are all serve up to the prescription drug industry at the pharmacy check-out counter. It is — at long last — a national policy to assert reasonable regulation on prescription drug prices.
The package’s provisions have gone to the Senate parliamentarian to double-check that it can pass by 51 votes under the special rules of the budget reconciliation process (not the usual 60 votes needed to break a filibuster in the Senate). It isn’t identical to the House package (passed with only two Republican votes), but it is darn close:
- By 2023, drug manufacturers will be barred from increasing prices for drugs faster than general inflation for all Medicare-covered drugs, which is essentially all U.S. prescription drugs. If they do, they must pay rebates and fines.
- By 2025, total out-of-pocket spending for Medicare Part D drugs will be capped at $2,000 per year. It also makes vaccines free for people on Medicare and provides additional help for lower-income seniors to afford their drugs.
- Beginning in 2023, Medicare will, for the first time, have the power to negotiate the price of prescription drugs. Negotiation-eligible drugs will be a combined list of the 50 highest-spend single source Part D drugs and 50 highest-spend Part B drugs. The feds will choose 10 drugs in 2026, 15 drugs in 2027, 15 in 2028 and 20 in each subsequent year.
Polling by the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that nearly 88% of Americans want the federal government to negotiate for lower prices on medications, including 77% of Republicans, 89% of independents and 96% of Democrats.
But there’s also a stench in the air. The profitable pharmaceutical industry is spending big bucks on a campaign to scare voters, especially seniors. My op-ed in the Gazette-Mail published on June 24 critiqued an industry-funded mass mailing campaign that falsely accused Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., of stealing money from Medicare by supporting these reforms that, in fact, save Medicare money.
But that was just the appetizer for the big-bucks campaign.
Now, motivated by greed and fear that a portion of their huge profits might be touched, the industry is flooding social media, TV and radio airwaves with ads that are a lot of stale hot air. The ads claim — using menacing language — that any regulation of prescription drug prices will end drug research.
Setting aside the fact that most drug research is paid for with federal money, do you really think the pharmaceutical industry is going to shut down all new drug profit pipelines because they can’t keep them the size of the Interstate 77 East River Mountain Tunnel?
The ads also ominously warn us that we won’t get all the drugs we need. You know, all those drugs that the industry constantly pushes on TV — with other expensive ad campaigns promising a happy world if you just ask your doctor for the right new (expensive) drug.
In fact, the strength of pharmaceutical industry opposition is a good indicator that these reforms will bring meaningful drug price relief to the Medicare program and to all consumers.
And experts assure us that the pharmaceutical industry is not going to suddenly go bankrupt.
A 2020 study in the New England Journal of Medicine compared the profits of 35 large pharmaceutical companies with those of 357 large, nonpharmaceutical companies from 2000 to 2018, the median net income (earnings) expressed as a fraction of revenue was significantly greater for pharmaceutical companies compared with nonpharmaceutical companies (13.8% vs 7.7%).
A 2019 study of pharmaceutical industry profitability reached this conclusion:
“The pharmaceutical industry has tried to instill fear in the American public that federal legislative proposals to reduce drug spending would threaten access to innovative life-saving drugs,” said Timothy A. Lash, president of the West Health Policy Center. “West Health and John Hopkins’ findings clearly refute that claim. Large drugmakers are so profitable they could maintain their current investment in [research and development] — and their standing as the most profitable industry — even if they lose significant revenue.”
A similar proposal died in December, when Manchin opposed President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better bill. Manchin said the stalemate in December wasn’t over the prescription drug pricing provisions. Last week, he reiterated his support for these provisions.
And yet, Manchin has once again created his own stink by derailing a Senate vote in July on a budget reconciliation package that includes prescription drug price relief. Why? The senator says he is concerned about inflation and, therefore, he will not move forward with compromise provisions related to energy or tax reform. This feels like spurious evasion, at best, and betrayal paid for by the coal industry, at worst.
As an economist, I question Manchin’s dissonant connections. Investments in solar and wind energy and technology to reduce the harm of fossil fuels on our planet are long-term job creators and don’t drive today’s inflation problems.
Fair-share taxes on wealthy and big corporations will not drive up inflation. Allowing pharmaceutical companies to continue to increase prices unchecked will drive up inflation. Corporate greed is driving up inflation.
It is past time for Manchin to let West Virginians savor the sweet taste of victory on long-overdue prescription drug price relief. He shouldn’t leave us to swallow another bitter (and expensive) pill of disappointment.