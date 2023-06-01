Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

kathleen stoll

STOLL

kathleen stoll

One-hundred million adults in the United States — 41% of all adult Americans — have medical debt of some form. This debt often is hidden in credit card balances, loans from family or long-term payment plans to hospitals and other medical providers. But wherever the debt is found, it can devastate an individual or family’s credit rating, financial future and overall well-being.

Medical debt is the most common type of consumer debt in collection — adding up to more than $88 billion nationwide. I doubt you can find a single person in West Virginia who does not know someone or is personally struggling to pay off debt from necessary — perhaps lifesaving — medical care.

Kathleen Stoll is the policy director for West Virginians for Affordable Health Care and operates a policy and economic consulting business, Kat Consulting.

