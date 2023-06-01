One-hundred million adults in the United States — 41% of all adult Americans — have medical debt of some form. This debt often is hidden in credit card balances, loans from family or long-term payment plans to hospitals and other medical providers. But wherever the debt is found, it can devastate an individual or family’s credit rating, financial future and overall well-being.
Medical debt is the most common type of consumer debt in collection — adding up to more than $88 billion nationwide. I doubt you can find a single person in West Virginia who does not know someone or is personally struggling to pay off debt from necessary — perhaps lifesaving — medical care.
When I broke 12 ribs and punctured my lung from a fall off a horse, after being taken by ambulance to two hospitals and put on an IV sedative, I remember having someone in a white coat talk to me about being admitted to the hospital and covering any bills with a medical credit card. This conversation occurred while I was lying in an ER bed without a wallet and before my partner had arrived with my insurance card. Struggling to breathe, I came close to agreeing to this debt trap.
These are credit cards offered through medical and dental providers to finance treatment. At a time when a person is sick, might be in pain and/or not mentally sharp — and possibly desperate for medical intervention — the option is presented as your best, or even your only, choice to get the care you need if you don’t have insurance, cash or another credit card in your pocket. (Or to cover deductibles, copays and other out-of-pocket costs even if you have health insurance.)
These deferred-interest credit cards promise consumers “no” or “0%” interest during a promotional period. However, if the entire balance is not fully paid off by the end of the promotional period, interest is charged retroactively — starting from the date of the first charge. This even includes interest on portions of the balances that have already been paid off. Too often, they are offered to people who otherwise should be eligible for financial assistance or charity care.
The accrued interest can quickly be much larger than the original medical bill. Predatory medical credit cards trap people in a spiraling hole of growing medical debt that they can’t climb out of in a lifetime.
The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau recently released a report warning about the dangers of medical credit cards — especially when they are promoted in hospitals and emergency rooms, as well as doctors and dental offices. The report found that, from 2018 to 2020, people paid approximately $1 billion in deferred interest on health care charges.
People used cards or loans with deferred interest terms to pay for almost $23 billion in health care expenses, and over 17 million medical purchases, from 2018 to 2020. Between 2015 and 2020, people incurred interest on 20% of their health care purchases when using deferred interest cards. No doubt, that 20% is higher today.
Deferred interest credit cards cause disproportionate harm to low-income consumers, who are less likely to pay off the balance before the end of the promotional period. Marketing complex financial products, like deferred interest credit cards, in a medical setting is simply unacceptable from any consumer’s perspective.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has the authority to better protect medical and dental patients from deferred interest credit cards. A broad coalition of consumer and patient advocates, including West Virginians for Affordable Health Care, are already urging the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to develop rules that clearly prohibit the marketing of such products through health care providers or in health care settings.
I urge West Virginia’s congressional delegation to work together to pass legislation to direct the bureau to regulate medical credit cards. At the very least, they should not be offered to a patient in a health care setting while they are awaiting medical intervention. This is an issue that should be prioritized by Republicans, as well as Democrats.
A medical bill can happen to anyone at any time. West Virginia families should have a fair chance to receive health care and meet their financial obligations without being caught in the trap of a deferred interest medical credit card offered by a trusted health care provider.
Kathleen Stoll is the policy director for West Virginians for Affordable Health Care and operates a policy and economic consulting business, Kat Consulting.