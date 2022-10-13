The open enrollment period for people to buy health insurance for 2023 on the state health insurance marketplace with a large premium subsidy will begin Nov. 1. And the very good news is that an estimated 34,000 West Virginians — mainly women and children — who were blocked from the marketplace and premium assistance will now have the door swing wide-open for them for the first time.
Nationally, 5.1 million working people will now have a more affordable health insurance option available to them.
Here’s why. Just in time for this open enrollment period, the Biden administration has announced it finalized a rule that fixes the “family glitch” — a crazy and erroneous misinterpretation of the state health insurance marketplace rules that define who has the choice to buy one of the plans offered on the marketplace and who gets a large premium subsidy that significantly reduces monthly premiums.
Think of a family — mom, dad and two kids. Dad works for a big employer that offers health insurance coverage as a benefit. Today, the world of employer-based health insurance coverage is growing more and more expensive for workers and employers. Employers face increasing premiums and they are passing the cost on to their workers.
In 2021, the average annual premium for employer-sponsored health insurance was $7,739 for worker only coverage and $22,221 for family coverage. On average, covered workers pay for 17% of the premium for single coverage but 28% of the premium for family coverage. Covered workers in firms with relatively more lower-wage workers, as well as small firms, contribute an even higher percentage of the premium for family coverage, 35% and 37% respectively. That means employer-sponsored family coverage, on average, can take a $6,000 to $8,000 bite out of a year’s pay. And costs are expected to increase 6.5% this year.
So, back to Dad and his family with employer-sponsored health insurance coverage. Under federal law, if the premium for coverage through his employer is “unaffordable,” then Dad has the option to go to the state marketplace and pick a health insurance plan and get help through a premium subsidy (officially called the Advanced Premium Tax Credit) that significantly lowers his monthly premium. He also can buy coverage for his entire family.
So, what opens the door for Dad and his family to shop on the state health insurance marketplace? What is considered an “unaffordable” premium?
The federal law established a “test of affordability” that sadly has been misinterpreted since the state health insurance marketplaces were created. This misinterpretation made no sense but failed to get fixed year after year. Up until this 2023 open enrollment period, this test said that it didn’t matter how much employer-based coverage for Dad and the family would cost Dad. It didn’t matter how much was taken from his paycheck to pay for his and his family’s coverage. The test looked only at how much it would cost just Dad to buy his own insurance coverage. The cost to cover the rest of the family under the company health insurance benefit was ignored.
If Dad could buy his own coverage — just to cover him alone and left the family uncovered — for less than 9.83% of his annual family income, then he was blocked from going to the state health insurance marketplace. But here is the crazy part. If coverage for the family would cost him more than 9.83% — sometimes much more than 9.83% — it didn’t matter at all. Dad and his family were still blocked from going to the marketplace for coverage and receiving premium subsidies. That’s the family glitch.
Don’t even ask about why a test of affordability is set at 9.83% — regardless of income. That’s another story.
Under the new rule, the test of affordability for employer-based coverage now will look at the cost of family coverage. If Dad has to pay more than 9.83% of his annual income for family coverage, he now will have the choice to buy coverage on the state marketplace and get that robust monthly help that lowers premiums.
In West Virginia, that will open the door to the state marketplace and premium subsidies to tens of thousands of working people with families that struggle to pay for health insurance. Remember that no one pays more than 8.5% of their family annual income for a year of health insurance on the state marketplace. And many West Virginians pay much less than that because premium assistance goes up as income goes down — a sliding scale for assistance that means more help to those who need it the most.
The Biden administration’s action will provide welcome financial relief to families across West Virginia and the nation who will now find affordable health coverage when open enrollment begins in November.