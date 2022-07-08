Here we go again. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is the center of attention and final arbiter of what Congress can and can’t do. But this time, the stakes could not be higher for West Virginians and for the nation.
Our senator will be forced to put his cards on the table about the reproductive rights of women, the abortion issue and the essence of our nation’s fundamental right to privacy and bodily autonomy.
On June 29, President Joe Biden stated, “We have to codify Roe v. Wade in the law, and the way to do that is to make sure the Congress votes to do that. And if the filibuster gets in the way, it’s like voting rights, we provide an exception for this, or an exception to the filibuster for this action.”
Here’s the issue in a nutshell.
The U.S. House of Representatives voted to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act in September 2021. No Republicans voted for it. Rep. Henry Cuellar, of Texas, was the only Democrat to vote against the bill. The legislation would protect abortion access and the ability for health providers to perform them. The bill would prohibit some state-level restrictions, such as bans on mandatory waiting periods and limits on when during pregnancy an abortion can be performed. It also bans limits on a health care providers’ ability to administer abortion services, such as the abortion pill, by telemedicine.
In the Senate, the Women’s Health Protection Act had no chance of passing because it wouldn’t meet the Senate’s 60-vote threshold to end a filibuster. A largely symbolic vote was conducted anyway, failing 51-49. Manchin, while also saying he supported efforts to codify abortion rights, was the lone Democrat to vote against the bill (Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., voted for the act). All Republicans opposed the bill.
There is no realistic expectation that — with or without Manchin — the Senate can garner the 60 votes necessary to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act. It would require a bloc of Republicans to vote for the bill, and that ain’t happening.
To pass the act in the Senate would require the passage of an exception to the filibuster rule that requires 60 votes to pass nonbudget-related matters. That change to the rule requires all the Democrats to vote in favor. You guessed it — the problem again is Manchin, who has historically opposed any exceptions to the 60-vote filibuster rule that allows laws to pass by 51 votes (or 50 plus the vice president’s tie-breaking vote).
Until recently, I agreed with him. But I have changed my mind.
A vote to carve out an exception to the 60-vote requirement in the Senate to pass nonbudget matters could be narrowly tailored to change only the rules for matters directly related to reproductive health and abortion rights. It could be tailored to allow only a majority to pass laws related to preserving a constitutional right to privacy (including abortion and matters such as access to contraceptives, gay marriage and other individual freedoms protected by past Supreme Court decisions interpreting the right to privacy). Or it could be more sweeping and allow additional laws to pass by majority vote that the Senate currently tries to squeeze into 50-vote budget reconciliation packages.
Over the past two years, we have seen that, even when one political party controls the White House and both the House and Senate, the minority party can block the passage of a huge swath of significant legislation. On one hand, this means that the principles, issues and platforms of the party the voters elect can be totally stymied.
On the other hand, in theory, it forces both parties to work together to reach compromises to advance new laws. That theory of compromise is no longer valid. Our nation has reached a point — a sad reality — where it is impossible for Republicans and Democrats to work together. The 60-vote rule in the Senate amplifies our nation’s political Grand Canyon and results in a petrified legislative branch.
And that has left the Supreme Court as the dominant and commanding creator of the laws of our land.
We should not be a country run by nine people appointed for life with no accountability to voters. What the judges state in their confirmation hearings does not hold them to any later standards. As we have seen in just the past two weeks, just five or six of them can advance new constitutional rights and wipe out other longstanding ones. They can block congressional intent regarding laws already on the books, such as those to protect clean air and water.
It is time for Manchin, at a minimum, to support critical exceptions to the Senate 60-vote filibuster rule. Let’s return our country to a working democracy.