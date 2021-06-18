I really do want to believe that Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has the best interests of West Virginians in his heart. I have voted in the past for Manchin because I believed he put West Virginia families first.
But I cannot understand how — in these times — the senator believes that concrete help for West Virginians should be held hostage by an allegiance to “working across the aisle” when that aisle is wider than the New River Gorge.
Congress is debating proposals that will provide real help to working West Virginians. These proposals will help folks get out the door to work and make work a rational economic option by providing needed family supports. Examples include help with the cost of child care and expanded home- and community-based services for families that have member who needs long-term care and services. If your child or your mom cannot be safely left alone at home, how can you even get out the door to a job?
Yet, Manchin is standing like a brick wall in the path of passing these much-needed family supports. He insists that 10 Republican colleagues must vote with Democrats in favor of any policy or he will withhold his vote. Ten Republicans? Ain’t happening. Why? Part of the answer is plain ugly: If President Joe Biden put it on the table, then Republicans won’t support it. And Republicans disingenuously argue our nation can’t afford to help working families. Huh?
In 2017, Republicans voted for a package of tax changes that dropped the corporate rate from 35% to 21%. And that 35% rate was in place under President George H.W. Bush and President George W. Bush. We don’t have to return to 35% — even raising it to 28% will fund help to working families. And no one is proposing to raise taxes on working families. Corporations need to pay their fair share of taxes. And corporate tax loopholes need closed: 55 corporations paid no taxes on $40.5 billion in 2020 profits.
One barrier to many West Virginia workers who want to return to work, who want more hours or who want to accept a promotion, is the “Medicaid Cliff.” A West Virginian cannot qualify for Medicaid — affordable, quality health insurance coverage — if they earn more than the magic line of income eligibility based on family size: $17,609 for an individual, $23,792 for a family of two, $29,974 for a family of three, etc. After the magic line is crossed, and without a job that provides affordable health insurance, what options are left?
Without Medicaid, a worker can go without insurance, can buy a barebones health insurance plan that doesn’t protect them or they can go to the Affordable Care Act’s healthcare.gov and shop for decent health insurance. But even the subsidized premiums at healthcare.gov have been higher than many lower-wage workers can afford.
To address this affordability challenge, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March. The Rescue Plan lowered premium costs for 17,000 West Virginians. According to the Health and Human Services assistant secretary for planning and evaluation, the rescue plan raised the proportion of West Virginians in the marketplace who can buy insurance for $50 a month or less from 36% to 64%. This increase was the highest affordability gain of any state.
While the rescue plan opened the door to affordable health insurance coverage for more West Virginia workers, the lower premiums are only available for 2021 and 2022. Then the door slams shut again — unless Congress acts.
And that takes us back to the problem with Manchin. Republicans have been trying to dismantle the whole healthcare.gov system — that is the Affordable Care Act — since 2010 (the Supreme Court just thwarted their most recent effort, but who knows when they’ll be after it again). And even with the COVID-19 crisis, not a single Republican voted to temporarily lower premiums for struggling uninsured working Americans.
I urge Manchin to publicly stand up for lower premiums on healthcare.gov. Bring along 10 Republicans if he can. If not, then I urge him to be ready to vote yea without them. West Virginia working families deserve to have affordable health insurance options. This isn’t a matter of Republicans versus Democrats; this is a matter of voting with West Virginians who want to stay healthy and on the job.