Two years ago, the United States confirmed its first COVID-19 case. On May 16, we reached the tragic milestone marking 1 million U.S. COVID-19 deaths.
Large numbers are hard to grasp. This analogy from the L.A. Times struck me: “The deaths are like our country experiencing a 9/11 tragedy every single day for 11 months.”
President Joe Biden’s statement also hit home. “One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a nation forever changed because of this pandemic.” After only two years, COVID-19 has become the third-leading cause of U.S. deaths (after heart disease and cancer).
Yet, a recent Axios poll found that only 9% of Americans call COVID-19 a crisis; 73% call it a manageable problem. We are learning to live with the risk — or at least we are tired of worrying about it. I am guilty of the mindset that, after two years, two vaccine shots and two booster shots, I ought to be able to dine out with friends, gather at community events and shop without a mask.
It isn’t that simple. The data show three national waves of increased COVID-19: last winter’s surge; the late-summer delta wave; and the current omicron wave. In some states, the current wave is higher than the two previous waves, despite home tests reducing reporting. New infections are increasing by nearly 100,000 a day; one-third of Americans live in communities where COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising.
While cases surge, fewer people are dying of COVID-19, thanks to the vaccine, the nature of the omicron variants, so far, and the availability of better treatments.
Sadly, our nation’s health system inequities have been painfully exposed by COVID-19. Take note West Virginia: The virus has been more lethal in rural U.S. communities than in urban ones. COVID-19 death rates in poorer counties were nearly double those in wealthier counties; during the winter of 2020-21, 4 1/2 times as many people in poorer counties died.
So what does a gal do? I find it frustrating that official COVID-19 updates are often as clear as mud. But I understand that scientists are still learning about COVID-19’s ability to mutate into new variants, the nature of new variants and how long immunity lasts. The experts constantly reevaluate new data and update predictions. It is like trying to predict rain and the right week to cut hay on my farm. COVID-19 is a child of Mother Nature and is, thus, unpredictable.
There is one clear and critical message: Any caring, decent human being must remember that COVID-19 is very dangerous for older people and people with health or immune issues. Any return to “normal” must be tempered with concern and respect for those who remain extremely vulnerable to severe symptoms of COVID-19.
This past week, the federal government extended the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency through October. This doesn’t signal that our nation is failing to make progress in the COVID-19 fight. Rather, the extension allows the fight to continue with extra federal funding that supports state COVID-19 response efforts, including enhanced funding for state Medicaid programs — critical for West Virginia. The Biden administration could have ended the emergency and declared victory for political purposes. Instead, it took the wiser route of examining the latest data and heeding the urgent requests of our nation’s hospitals and health providers to extend the emergency.
Predicting the future of COVID-19 is hard, and we all want to declare our freedom from the virus this summer. The message of the emergency extension is that none of us is free to completely let our guard down. We must remember that cases are again increasing and the person in the store check-out line with us might be COVID-19 vulnerable.
I applaud the continuation of the national emergency. West Virginia must continue to push folks to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots so that all of us face less risk. Masks must not be totally abandoned in indoor spaces. Congress must continue funding COVID-19 research and services.
And I hope West Virginians will be reenergized to demand that our politicians support equitable, universal health care for all Americans.