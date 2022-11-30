Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

kathleen stoll

STOLL

kathleen stoll

I have my Christmas list put together, and I am sending it off to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.

Between now and the end of the year, Congress will work on passing an omnibus appropriations and budget package to fund the federal government. The hope is that this can get done and Congress won’t punt its duties with a “continuing resolution” and just let the federal government slide along until next year.

Kathleen Stoll is policy director for West Virginians for Affordable Health Care (wvahc.org) and operates a policy and economic consulting business, Kat Consulting.

