I have my Christmas list put together, and I am sending it off to Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va.
Between now and the end of the year, Congress will work on passing an omnibus appropriations and budget package to fund the federal government. The hope is that this can get done and Congress won’t punt its duties with a “continuing resolution” and just let the federal government slide along until next year.
Lots of folks want a lot of different things to go into that package. My list of items to include is modest, builds on good policy often already in place here in West Virginia, and has no big price tags.
- Permanent authorization of the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
- Starting Medicaid 30 days before people are released from incarceration.
- 12 months of Medicaid post-partum coverage.
- 12 months of continuous eligibility for Medicaid and CHIP.
CHIP was created to help low-income working families who do not have health insurance for their children. Children who get good medical care have a better chance of being healthy and doing well in school. Capito has long been a supporter of the CHIP program.
Right now, Congress must reauthorize the program’s existence every five years. Yet, this is not the kind of program that should get wrapped up in political horse-trading in Congress. It is time to permanently authorize CHIP. No one really wants to see it disappear. In West Virginia, about 37,000 children are enrolled in CHIP annually, and across the nation more than 9 million children have affordable health care services thanks to CHIP.
Reentry after incarceration is a stressful, critical time in the lives of West Virginians trying to get back on their feet. Many struggle with mental health and substance use disorders. People reentering society are as much as 129 times likelier than the general population to die of a drug overdose during the first two weeks after release.
In West Virginia, our Medicaid program wisely suspends, rather than terminates, Medicaid enrollment to try to ensure that, at release, there is a successful hand-off to community care. The Medicaid Reentry Act would allow our state to begin Medicaid enrollment 30 days prior to release. This would allow a person leaving jail or prison to establish connections to Medicaid health or addiction treatment providers “on the outside” and, thus, prevent gaps in coverage and treatment.
A successful transition out of the prison system is good for families, good for society and can save money for West Virginia taxpayers by helping to prevent addiction relapse and return to incarceration.
West Virginia already had the wisdom to put into place 12 months of Medicaid post-partum coverage for a new mom after she gives birth. Moms up to the same income level as a child on the CHIP program are eligible. In West Virginia, under this Medicaid option, 3,000 new moms can take care of their own health needs so they can better meet the challenges and joy of taking care of a new baby.
Right now, 23 states and D.C. have adopted this option, providing 333,000 women with 12 months of post-partum coverage. If all states did the same, as many as 720,000 women across the United States annually would be guaranteed affordable health care for 12 months after pregnancy.
It is no surprise that the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have made permanently extending and requiring Medicaid coverage for 12 months postpartum — without a state needing to submit a special waiver request or plan amendment to CMS — a top advocacy priority. West Virginia is showing the way on this one.
States have the option to provide children with 12 months of continuous coverage through Medicaid and the CHIP program, even if the family experiences a change in income during the year. And once again, we can be proud of West Virginia for already taking up this option.
But many states do not. Congress should require all states to implement continuous eligibility for children.
Further, Congress should permit states to provide 12 months of continuous eligibility to adults without having to go through a complicated federal waiver process. Right now, only six states have continuous eligibility for adults. Even if Congress doesn’t require it, more states likely will adopt this smart policy if Congress gives states the flexibility of a permanent Medicaid option to adopt continuous coverage for adults.
Low-income families experience tremendous fluctuation in income over the course of 12 months. For example, a parent might have the opportunity to work extra hours during the holiday season but then go back to fewer hours in January. Continuous eligibility keeps kids and their parents from churning off coverage and care — often with a delay in getting back on coverage and cutting off affordable access to a doctor, treatment and prescription drugs.
Guaranteeing ongoing coverage ensures that West Virginians on Medicaid and CHIP can receive appropriate preventive and primary care, as well as treatment for existing or new health issues. Stable coverage helps doctors develop ongoing relationships with children to keep track of their health and development. And adults don’t end up with gaps in care that often exacerbate health conditions and then cost more to treat.
Eliminating the “churning,” or cycling on-and-off, coverage during the year reduces wasted state time and money on unnecessary paperwork and the cost of treating preventable health issues.
So that’s my “What I want for Christmas” list that I am delivering to Capito. While I don’t always agree with all of Capito’s positions, she enjoys a reputation for voting in the best interests of children and families in West Virginia. I hope she will do so again now. I hope that she and her colleagues in Congress will keep the true spirit of the holidays in their hearts and support commonsense, low-cost policies that provide critical help to families here in West Virginia and across the nation.