My mailbox has been bombarded with slick, shiny, black-background flyers of various sizes that all feature the face of Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. They also feature a statement that is, frankly, a blatantly false lie: Joe Manchin supports Joe Biden’s plan to strip $300 billion from Medicare.
Bull.
I don’t always agree with our Senator. Ask any of my friends and family and they'll tell you defending Manchin is not my gig. But this attack on him is just plain wrong, and I will defend his positions when they are good for West Virginians – especially when they are helping the working West Virginian who is struggling to make ends meet in increasingly hard times.
These shiny black slick pieces of junk mail deliberately try to mislead West Virginia seniors. They feature inflammatory language designed to scare seniors. But they fail to provide the facts.
Here’s the surprise truth behind this junk mail. The statement that I quoted from the flyers refers to a proposal to curtail pharmaceutical industry profiteering, not harm Medicare. The proposal would save Medicare money now spent unnecessarily on prescription drugs that are priced as high as the pharmaceutical industry and pharmaceutical supply chain think they can get away with. The proposal does not take away treatments and cures as claimed on the flyers.
I am proud that my Senator supports long overdue and commonsense approaches to putting the brakes on skyrocketing prescription drug prices and pharmaceutical corporation profits. The flyer states, “Say It Ain’t So, Joe.” Don’t you just love it when a big PR firm tries to “talk hillbilly?” My response is West Virginia polite, as in “Say it is so – and I will say thank you, Joe.”
The proposal on the table in Congress that Manchin has said he will support would lower the cost of prescription drugs for the Medicare program and for West Virginians in three ways:
n Barring drug manufacturers from increasing prices for drugs faster than general inflation for either Medicare or private insurance.
n Capping out-of-pocket costs in Medicare Part D to $2,000, and capping insulin copays at $35 per month.
n Lifting bans that prevent Medicare from using their buying power to negotiate the prices of prescription drugs.
So where did these slick black pieces of junk mail come from? The flyers are being paid for by an organization called the “60 Plus Association” – based in a Washington, D.C., suburb. The association has been popping in and out of candidate elections and political debates across the country since 1992 with a decidedly partisan alignment with the Republican party. They are not a nonprofit for charitable, education or religious purposes. They are a 501(c)4 group that can extensively engage in lobbying.
The association has a history of funding from Charles and David Koch (of Koch Industries) and from pharmaceutical corporations. In 2010, ProWatch reported that the 60 Plus Association regularly advocates positions on issues that benefit big corporations and stakes out positions that explicitly favor the pharmaceutical industry. According to the Conservative Transparency Project, “Despite its claims of nonpartisanship….is almost exclusively engaged in partisan politics, spending tens of millions of dollars on electioneering, particularly in crucial swing states. It has even backed decidedly anti-senior legislation that benefits its corporate backers or advances the Republican agenda.”
The independent and non-partisan PolitiFact that publishes the respected “Truth-0-Meter” that rates the veracity of statements by both Republican and Democratic politicians and campaigns has consistently ranked the 60 Plus Association’s statements as “mostly false” or “false” or “pants on fire.”
I don’t mind policy differences of opinion. A presentation of facts that argues against a policy position that I support is welcome. That is what democratic policy-making is about – and an honest, factual debate can improve the results and help define appropriate compromise.
But when a group like the 60 Plus Association swoops into my state with a high-rolling, corporate funded big money campaign that says seniors should be scared without presenting anything resembling the whole story is not contributing to democracy. It is undermining democracy.
I don’t think West Virginia seniors are fooled easily by a few pieces of junk mail. We will ask the tough questions about the real story that is hiding behind PR firm propaganda and scare tactics.