Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The House also agreed to a rule to vote on the Build Back Better Act, the social infrastructure investment bill.
I want to thank Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., for joining Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. in supporting the infrastructure bill.
The new law includes the largest investment in clean drinking water in our nation’s history, funding to protect homes and communities from climate disasters and pollution, and funding for better broadband access, especially for rural communities.
West Virginians should celebrate the bill’s provisions that will help us build healthier communities.
Looking forward, the separate Build Back Better Act will dovetail with the infrastructure bill to strengthen the foundation for a healthier, more prosperous West Virginia.
After all, it takes both clean water and access to health care to ensure people are healthy. It takes safe homes, clean neighborhoods and access to health care to ensure our communities are resilient. It takes access to broadband and access to health care to ensure people can go to school, hold down jobs and prosper.
Many West Virginians cannot afford the high costs of premiums for private insurance and are going into debt to pay for the medical care and prescription drugs they need to live. The Build Back Better bill ensures that people can afford health insurance coverage and see a provider when they get sick.
Together, the two Acts could be transformational for West Virginia.
Clean water is essential for the healthy development of young children. But it takes both clean water and access to health coverage to ensure that children thrive.
The infrastructure bill invests in clean drinking water. It provides funding to our state so we can replace lead pipes in our water systems and stop water contamination. West Virginia will receive more than receive $480 million over five years to improve water infrastructure across the state and ensure clean, safe drinking water in all communities.
Build Back Better will make the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) permanent. Making CHIP permanent provides health security for 37,000 West Virginia children so they can see a pediatrician and be tested for lead exposure.
Mitigating the effects of climate events is important to advancing health. But people also need affordable health coverage and care to health problems that can be triggered or exacerbated by storms, droughts, floods and other extreme weather.
The infrastructure bill funds new programs to protect people from the impact of extreme weather. There were 22 extreme climate events last year that cost over $1 billion. As heat waves, droughts and other climate events worsen, so will health outcomes, particularly for people managing chronic conditions. The infrastructure bill provides significant new funds to help respond to these crises, including for water and food distribution and home renovation. The bill also will bring resources to coal communities, supporting job creation and better health outcomes.
Build Back Better will make health insurance more affordable for West Virginians. West Virginians with incomes below 150% of the federal poverty level ($32,580 for a family of three) will pay no premiums on healthinsurance.gov. Half of West Virginians buying plans will have $0 premium plans; 64% will pay $50 or less a month.
There are longstanding inequities in access to both broadband and health care providers for rural communities.
The infrastructure bill will provide West Virginia at least a $100 million to expand broadband coverage and provide 31% of West Virginians with help paying for internet service.
Due to COVID-19, doctor’s offices are embracing telehealth (both phone and visual links) so that patients can talk to our doctors – often miles away — quickly and safely. And health insurers are now encouraging and paying for telehealth. But West Virginians must have affordable coverage to take advantage of this progress. Again, that brings us back to Build Back Better.
The infrastructure bill makes exciting investments in improving the health of our communities. To maximize the impact of these investments, Congress also must pass the Build Back Better Act so that the people in our communities can afford the care they need to thrive.
Together, the West Virginia congressional delegation should stand up for a healthy West Virginia and vote yes on Build Back Better.