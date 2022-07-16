Every single issue before Congress these days seems to boil down to partisan politics and election probabilities. Will voting for this bill help or hurt the Democrats? Will it help or hurt Republicans?
With inflation at 9.1% (the highest in 40 years), a lot of issues should be about the numbers. But not the election pollsters’ endless predictions of who wins at the ballot box. It should be about these numbers: Will this bill help a lot of Americans? How many West Virginians will it help? What kinds of people it will help? How many seniors will it help? How much pain or gain will it mean for struggling working families coping with high inflation that pinch their family budgets?
These are the critical numbers for consideration by any member of Congress. It should be the only consideration for Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. We didn’t elect them to practice self-preservation. We elected them to help our families stay afloat. To throw us a life-preserver when the economy hits the working guy with storms we must ride out and that we didn’t create and can’t control (COVID, a war in Ukraine, global trade disruptions, corporate greed).
So I’d like to throw some important numbers at you. Numbers about real people’s lives. Our nation faces a health care crisis at the end of 2022 — one that could leave millions of Americans unable to protect themselves and their families.
Next year, millions of Americans will see dramatic increases in their health care costs if Congress fails to extend the enhanced premium tax credits in the American Rescue Plan. An estimated 3 million people, including 7,000 West Virginians, will no longer be able to afford insurance at all. Failure to extend these tax credits would be a devastating blow to middle class families in West Virginia.
Middle class families are already being squeezed by inflation and rising prices. Despite rhetoric from some lawmakers in Washington, any working American will tell you that being forced to pay more for health insurance could be the difference between accessing essential care or making ends meet. As the tax credits are set to expire in 2023, thousands of West Virginians are facing the prospect of paying far more for their health care.
The American Rescue Plan ensured everyone had the option to purchase health care for less than 8.5% of their income. Previously, middle class families spent an average of 15% of their incomes on health insurance. Thanks to the new law, the average family saved hundreds, if not thousands of dollars on their monthly health care costs.
Manchin is rightly concerned that the premium assistance be targeted to the folks who are most in need of help. In West Virginia alone, more than 20,000 residents depend on the American Rescue Plan’s premium tax credits. In other words, a whopping 94% of people with a state marketplace plan are receiving these savings, making their coverage affordable and giving them breathing room to pay for other necessities like groceries, rent or child care.
A July 2022 analysis by The Urban Institute shows that the enhanced premium tax credits largely increase benefits for people with low incomes, but they also provide important benefits for people at somewhat higher income levels and no job-based coverage who face the highest premiums: people who are over age 50, or who live in high premium states (West Virginia has among the highest premiums in the country), or people with large families.
Here are some of the numbers that illustrate what’s at stake for West Virginians. A middle-class West Virginia family of four would see a monthly premium hike of $19,512 annually. A pair of middle class empty nesters with one adult child on their insurance in West Virginia will see a monthly premium hike of $2,087, or $25,044 annually. A middle class couple about to retire in West Virginia will see a monthly premium hike of $2,704, or $32,448 annually.
These skyrocketing premium increases would hurt West Virginians from all walks of life: small business owners, farmers, single parents and more. Not only would West Virginians have to pay more, but many would lose coverage and access to affordable health care altogether.
This is entirely preventable. As working families are struggling to keep up with rising prices, it is essential Congress protect access to affordable coverage and extend the American Rescue Plan’s enhanced premium tax credits. Last November, House Democrats voted to stop these premium hikes, and now, it is up to the Senate to get on board and extend the premium tax credits for working families in West Virginia and across the country.