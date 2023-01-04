Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

kathleen stoll

STOLL

kathleen stoll

Tens of thousands of West Virginians are at risk of losing their Medicaid in 2023. Included in the big omnibus budget and legislative package that Congress passed on Dec. 23 was a provision that ends a COVID-era emergency rule that protected Medicaid enrollees.

While Congress did not mandate an end to the overall COVID public health emergency, they did mandate the end of the emergency Medicaid continuous eligibility provision that has been part of the COVID public health emergency rules since 2020. Thanks to this special continuous coverage requirement, people on Medicaid were not at risk of losing Medicaid or falling off the rolls.

Stories you might like

Kathleen Stoll is the policy director for West Virginians for Affordable Health Care (wvahc.org) and operates a policy and economic consulting business, Kat Consulting.

Recommended for you