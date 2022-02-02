Sometimes, when I read the news about some new research or polling, I think to myself, “You had to spend money and do all that work to figure this out?”
You know, like a well-funded study to determine if dogs dream. Anyone who owns a dog can tell you the answer. Your pup is asleep beside you — his eyes are darting behind his lids and his legs are twitching. It looks like he’s trying to run. He lets out a soft whimper. Seems obvious.
But there are people who might think differently about their dog knowing that it is documented that he dreams.
Are you wondering where I am going with this?
Here’s my question: Do politicians think differently if a poll documents how voters think — even if it is obvious? Of course, I am thinking about Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., who worries a lot about explaining his votes back home (which he should).
A recent poll might help Manchin think differently about the Build Back Better legislative package that is still in play in Congress. Its new findings are as obvious as Buster dreaming next to me as I type this op-ed.
The poll found that West Virginians support the health care provisions in Build Back Better.
Maybe, if you watch voters twitch at the pharmacy cashier’s counter, this will be more obvious. I have been known to whimper softly in response to the cost of a prescription.
Since Manchin tanked Build Back Better back in December, perhaps this new poll documenting the obvious is necessary. Public Policy Polling’s new poll of 790 West Virginia voters (conducted on January 24 and 25 on behalf of Protect Our Care) found that 72% of West Virginians agree that bringing down prescription drug prices and lowering the cost of health insurance premiums would help families like theirs.
And West Virginia voters want Congress to get ’er done now. A strong majority (71%) says it is important that Congress work now to lower prescription drug prices, give Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices and lower insurance premiums. Not next year. Don’t let that sleeping dog lie.
West Virginia voters have a low opinion of pharmaceutical companies — 69% hold an unfavorable opinion and 85% think prescription drug prices are too high. Really? No kidding?
Now there’s a topic that can get you through a family dinner without a fight. Cousin Ryan won’t jump up from the table because you bad-mouthed a drug company. Uncle Jeff will tell you about how he paid $72 for a month of Valsartan (generic) for his high blood pressure. Aunt Mary will tell Joe, “You gotta get yourself a coupon, Honey.” All will shake their heads at the price of lifesaving drugs.
OK, back to that poll. For those that care about such things, the poll’s margin of error is 3.5%.
That is, the poll is a methodologically reliable poll that achieves the goal of documenting what should be obvious. But maybe it isn’t obvious enough for Manchin. Is he going to get back to the Build Back Better negotiating table? Maybe this poll will help him pull up a chair.
So thank you, to Protect Our Care, for documenting the obvious.
Other findings from the poll that won’t disrupt your family dinner conversation:
- Giving Medicare the power to lower prescription drug prices has bipartisan support: 85% of Democrats, 65% of Republicans and 65% of independents. This includes voters across all age groups, with equal support among seniors over the age of 65 and voters between the ages of 46 and 65 (81%), followed by voters between the ages of 18 and 45 (56%).
- 80% of voters support using savings from lower drug prices to provide hearing benefits, like hearing aids for seniors on Medicare, including 83% of Republicans.
- 71% of West Virginia voters support lowering health insurance costs for people who buy insurance on their own by expanding tax credits and subsidies, including 69% of Republicans.
My conclusion is obvious, too. Sen. Manchin, please find the path forward to pass key provisions in Build Back Better that West Virginians dream about.