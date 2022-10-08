I will vote on Nov. 8 and I encourage others to do so. But I won’t be spending the whole day watching the election results come in. I also will be watching the arguments in a critically important case before the United States Supreme Court. This case has the potential to seriously harm hundreds of thousands of West Virginians by erecting yet another barrier to needed health care.
The media has been reporting on the “hard right turn” of the Supreme Court and the upcoming cases that threaten voting rights, LGBTQ rights and affirmative action. Even as history is being made by the first black woman on the bench, the supermajority conservative members of the Court are poised to roll back history and precedent on multiple fronts.
In May, the Court agreed to hear Health and Hospital Corp v Talevski during its fall 2022 term. Don’t feel bad if you haven’t heard of this case — most people have not.
But this case could be another huge blow to health care access for the one-third of all West Virginians who rely on Medicaid. And it also has the potential to harm West Virginians who receive food stamps, who count on the Children’s Health Insurance Program and more. It could negatively impact the well-being of tens of millions of people across the country.
The Talevski case gives the Supreme Court a path forward to strip from Medicaid enrollees and their health care providers the right to go to court to prevent state officials from unlawfully denying, reducing or terminating benefits guaranteed under federal law. And other programs created by Congress under the Constitution’s spending clause could be subject to this termination of the basic right to challenge wrongful state action such as a denial of eligibility or services.
Without the right to go to court to challenge state government actions, the only recourse is to wait for the federal government to step in — and that can take a really long time to happen (or might not ever happen depending on who sits in the White House). For those who have Medicaid health insurance, going without necessary care while waiting for federal intervention could be deadly.
This attack on Medicaid has long been a goal for conservative judges and Republican state attorneys general who do not want health providers or individuals to be able to sue over Medicaid coverage decisions made by state government. They want to eliminate all judicial checks and balances that ensure the fair administration of programs by states that are funded by the federal government.
“The Supreme Court has put the nation at a crossroads where access to abortion and reproductive rights are concerned. Now, it appears, we are also at a turning point on equal justice, looking at a time when state officials will be able to simply suspend Medicaid enrollment or deny covered treatments without having to face the prospects of a court injunction,” health law professors Sara Rosenbaum and Timothy Jost wrote in Health Affairs.
Indiana filed an amicus or “friend of the court” brief arguing that the Supreme Court should block individuals from using the courts to enforce their rights.
Congressional Democratic leaders filed their own amicus brief that supports providers and patients right to sue over state Medicaid decisions. They pointed out that a ruling limiting or overturning the right to go to court could extend beyond Medicaid, to CHIP, to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (food stamps), to Head Start and to many other programs.
I won’t get into all the details or legal arguments here. Health and Hospital Corp. v. Talevski was brought by the wife of a Medicaid patient with dementia who sued his nursing home, alleging abuse (including forcing the patient to take harmful psychotropic drugs). The nursing home won the initial case not on the merits or facts, but by arguing that federal rules for Medicaid do not create an individual right to sue. Basically, the lower court said only the federal government can enforce the statute and rules of the Medicaid program.
But the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the lower court’s decision, finding a long-standing individual right to sue. And they pointed out that the lower court decision also put at risk providers’ rights to sue, pointing to a past case in which hospitals took states to court over Medicaid reimbursement rates.
It is infuriating to see state attorneys general — whose job is to protect every one’s rights and well-being — joining an effort to thwart the judicial protections of residents who receive critical benefits under Medicaid and other state-administered public programs. They argue that the Supreme Court should take the radical step of overturning longstanding legal precedents that permit individuals and health care providers to seek the aid of courts when their rights are unlawfully threatened. Not everyone will win in the courts, but over the years many children and adults have been protected from illegal, dangerous, harmful state action. And to be clear, individuals who have private insurance can and do seek the help of the courts when essential health services are denied arbitrarily or unlawfully.
Thus, this case could further advance health inequity in our state – making lower income West Virginians on Medicaid second class citizens.
Let me be clear that I have the upmost respect for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and in particular our Medicaid agency officials. I am not suggesting that there is widespread abuse of the rules of the Medicaid program or other programs. But the stakes couldn’t be any higher here. Think of a person who has a life-threatening health condition and is told they can’t have the treatment they need. Think about a struggling working parent who can’t pay the rent, utilities, and still afford to put food on the table for their kids. The Supreme Court could leave individuals and providers with little recourse – waiting for time-consuming federal administrative agency review. That’s why the Supreme Court recognized decades ago that individual judicial intervention to avert the harm caused by unlawful state action — ideally before the harm is done — is essential.
While I will be watching the Supreme Court arguments on November 8, you can bet I will tune back into the election results as they roll in. Ultimately, this is a political issue. Congress can clarify in the U.S. Code their intent to create an individual right to sue for legal and fair state administration of federally funded programs.
I hope our elected members of Congress will be watching the case too. And if necessary, be ready to stand up for West Virginians and all Americans.