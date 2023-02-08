Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

kathleen stoll

STOLL

kathleen stoll

Feb. 5 marked the anniversary of the passage of the federal Family and Medical Leave Act. For 30 years, the Act has helped Americans take up to 12 weeks of unpaid leave from work when they are seriously ill or to care for a new child or a sick family member without the risk of losing their jobs.

I hesitate to reveal my age, but my first job out of college was for the National Health Law Program as their representative to a large coalition of women, children, senior and health consumer advocacy organizations as well as business associations and labor unions. All these diverse interests were working together to draft and pass the Medical Leave Act in Congress. It took eight years before I saw the Act signed by the president with both Republican and Democrats in support. It was a milestone protection for workers, but it was never meant to be the end of the fight.

Kathleen Stoll serves as the Policy Director for West Virginians for Affordable Health Care (wvahc.org) and operates a policy and economic consulting business, Kat Consulting.

