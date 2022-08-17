Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

kathleen stoll

West Virginia families struggle to pay for health insurance and health care. This crisis is a top concern of voters, and the Legislature can address this crisis without raising state spending.

Yet our Republican-controlled Legislature and our Republican governor have been preoccupied this summer with trying to give tax breaks to wealthy West Virginians and taking away a woman’s right to make decisions with her doctor about her own health. I can’t deny my relief that neither of these efforts ended in the passage of new law.

Kathleen Stoll is policy director for West Virginians for Affordable Health Care (wvahc.org) and operates a policy and economic consulting business, Kat Consulting.

