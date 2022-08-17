West Virginia families struggle to pay for health insurance and health care. This crisis is a top concern of voters, and the Legislature can address this crisis without raising state spending.
Yet our Republican-controlled Legislature and our Republican governor have been preoccupied this summer with trying to give tax breaks to wealthy West Virginians and taking away a woman’s right to make decisions with her doctor about her own health. I can’t deny my relief that neither of these efforts ended in the passage of new law.
In part, it seems that Gov. Jim Justice can’t seem to master basic principles of policy and strategy coordination with the Legislature. But that isn’t all that went wrong. These Republican priorities simply don’t reflect the everyday top concerns of working folks in our state.
In my West Virginia community (the Eastern Panhandle -- relatively better off than many areas of the state), I talk every day to working West Virginians struggling to afford health insurance and health care. Cutting taxes for the wealthy won’t help them with this challenge. And the tax cuts likely will force budget cuts to health care programs that do help some families. The Legislature already has taken money from a special fund that is designed to protect Medicaid from cuts in future years.
Obviously, government overreaching into the decisions of women and doctors about abortion -- adding layers of confusion about what doctors can do legally and threats of criminal prosecution -- is not going to make health care more affordable and accessible. What it does do is send a message to new and recent medical school graduates that they are not welcome here. Enter at your own risk.
Our leadership needs to stop scorching us all with these issues that fan the flames of division in our state. Rather, why don’t our legislators seriously consider what positive, uniting action they can take to lower health insurance and health care costs for West Virginians, including for new moms?
In fact, there is plenty they can do to help working folks afford health insurance and health care. I suggest they look to Colorado and Kentucky for some smart ideas.
Colorado is creating a new, more affordable, quality health insurance plan by taking advantage of federal money -- $135 million annually and more than half-a-billion dollars over five years of federal money.
Without diving into all the policy details, Colorado is using a Federal Section 1332 Innovation Waiver that was approved this June. The waiver gives Colorado new flexibility to more efficiently use federal funds to expand access to individual health insurance plans with $0 premiums, to offer additional premium assistance to people with household incomes below three times the federal poverty level ($69,090 annually for a family of three), and to expand the availability of financial help to lower deductibles and copayments. The approved waiver also continues Colorado’s reinsurance program that reduces premiums in the individual market by providing extra payments to health insurers to help offset the costs of enrollees with large medical claims.
In 2023, premiums across Colorado will be, on average, 22.3% lower than they would be without the waiver. By 2027, the number of people signing up for insurance is expected to grow by 25,000 -- an increase of 11.5% in the individual market. These projections, based on actuarial analysis and submitted as part of Colorado’s federal waiver, after scrutiny, were ratified by the federal government.
Describing the Colorado program, Colorado Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway, stated, “This [program] is another critical step in not only bringing down the number of uninsured in our state, but also in helping people get affordable, quality health insurance ... it will help us to build a more equitable health care system for all Coloradans and continue our commitment to lower premiums in the individual market.”
And let me again drive this point home to West Virginia legislators: This will be accomplished with federal money -- not new state spending.
Our neighbor state of Kentucky has another smart idea. Kentucky will take advantage of a federal Medicaid option -- called the Basic Health Plan. Kentucky will launch its Basic Health Plan in 2024. This option already has been implemented in Minnesota and New York. It allows a state to raise Medicaid income eligibility with federal matching dollars. The Medicaid Basic Health Plan targets lower-wage workers who approach the current so-called “Medicaid cliff” with fear. These workers understand that an increase in income from a new job, promotion, or extra hours would mean they are no longer Medicaid eligible. The result is that any increase in earnings ends up wiped out by the new costs of private individual market health insurance premiums, deductible, and copayments. Or the worker ends up uninsured.
West Virginia can combine smart ideas from Colorado and Kentucky. This summer, a national nonpartisan research firm, The Urban Institute, is working with a group of West Virginia organizations, the Health Care for All Coalition, to analyze and model the impact of a uniquely West Virginia program that would weave the two approaches together.
A group of bipartisan West Virginia legislators have shown interest in these smart ideas -- they want to make sure our state gets the most bang out of our federal bucks so we can expand affordable, quality health insurance choices. In the 2022 legislative session, House Bill 3001 was introduced that creates a program using Colorado’s approach.
I want to offer a huge thank you to the legislators who pursued this interest. I hope other legislators will be intrigued and want to learn more about what Colorado did, what Kentucky is doing and what we can get done together in West Virginia.