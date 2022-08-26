Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

kathleen stoll

STOLL

kathleen stoll

I really liked David Fryson’s recent op-ed in the Gazette-Mail. He both thanks Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for his support of the Inflation Reduction Act and yet still notes that the Act could have included more to help lower income working families.

I don’t like everything in the Act. I would have liked to see additional provisions included. To pass legislation requires give and take among many competing interests. Do I need to like everything in the Act to be ready to thank Manchin? No. Rather, I can list the items for which I am grateful. And at the same time, I can critique what I don’t like without negating my sincere thanks to our Senator. Joe who could have just said no.

Stories you might like

Kathleen Stoll serves as the Policy Director for West Virginians for Affordable Health Care (wvahc.org) and operates a policy and economic consulting business, Kat Consulting.

Recommended for you