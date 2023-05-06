There has been a lot of media coverage of the risk of Congress failing to raise the federal debt limit or ceiling. For many folks back in West Virginia, this ongoing debate might seem like just another long round of bickering between Republicans and Democrats.
But if you are one of the 600,000-plus West Virginians who rely on Medicaid to get the health care you need, you might want to pay attention. Same goes for if you rely on food stamps (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — SNAP) to put dinner on the table for your family.
Right now Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives are leaning hard into a guarantee of significant future federal budget spending cuts. It appears Republicans have no qualms about using the threat of a national default on our nation’s debts as a dangerous loaded gun to advance their political agenda.
Note that, since 1960, Congress has acted 78 times to permanently raise, temporarily extend or revise the definition of the debt limit — 49 times under Republican presidents and 29 times under Democratic presidents. The debt ceiling was extended, with the help of Democrats, multiple times during Donald Trump’s presidency. Extending the debt limit really should be viewed as a technical matter that follows from the past decisions voted on by Congress about tax cuts, spending and the federal budget priorities. The debt limit affects only the government’s ability to pay what it already owes and does not authorize any new spending. It should not be used as economic blackmail to advance legislation that would not pass otherwise.
In 2011, in a Congress where control was divided between the political parties like it is today, debt limit brinkmanship led to a downgrade of our nation’s credit rating before a deal was reached. With today’s post-COVID recovering economy, a downgrade could tip the United States into a major economic crisis and recession. For West Virginians already struggling financially, a U.S. credit rating downgrade would mean far higher borrowing costs (think your credit card interest rate, home mortgage rates, loans for home repairs, car loans). And more working folks would be at serious risk of being fired or laid off.
What is clearly on the chopping block are health care and food for West Virginians with low incomes.
Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has made clear his party’s intention to hold the debt limit extension hostage to large cuts to programs that help lower-income families. The House Republicans already passed a bill last week that demands deep, unpopular cuts to safety-net programs, including more stringent work requirements in SNAP and imposing new work requirements in Medicaid. Sent to the Senate, the House bill is just the start of the congressional debate on these issues.
From experience, we know that work requirements don’t increase work participation. Rather, they create new barriers to getting the food and care necessary to stay healthy and be able to work.
SNAP already has such a requirement for some participants, and evaluation research has shown again and again that these requirements take food away from people with extremely low incomes, while doing nothing to boost employment.
Arkansas is the only state to have implemented Medicaid work requirements, and the results were disastrous. Research led by the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that “implementation of the first-ever work requirements in Medicaid in 2018 was associated with significant losses in health insurance coverage in the initial six months of the policy but no significant change in employment.” Other findings showed:
- 17,000 people subject to the Medicaid work requirement lost their coverage in just the first three months of Arkansas’ policy (before a court blocked it). The uninsured rate among low-income Arkansans ages 30-49 rose from 10.5% in 2016 to 14.5% in 2018.
Even Medicaid enrollees who complied with work requirements lost coverage because of paperwork requirements and other reporting burdens, like having to submit pay stubs, time sheets or other documents every month, potentially from multiple employers. Fluctuating work hours also complicated reporting.
- People with disabilities and other serious health needs — especially mental health conditions or substance use disorders — lost coverage because of complex administrative requirements and a lack of assistance in filling out necessary paperwork to claim work exemptions.
- People who lost Medicaid experienced adverse consequences and economic hardship. The study showed that 50% reported serious problems paying off medical debt, 56% delayed care because of cost and 64% delayed taking medications because of cost. The resulting loss of medications and health services can make it harder for people to stay healthy, and, in turn, that makes it harder to keep a job or find and secure new employment.
Further, administering Medicaid work requirements puts a heavy burden on states. Just the initial start-up costs in Arkansas were $26.1 million to change information technology systems. And that figure does not include ongoing costs for outreach and education, monthly monitoring and additional staff time.
The bottom line is that Medicaid work requirements do nothing to help people keep or find a decent job. In fact, about half of adult Medicaid enrollees in West Virginia already work (and most of those who don’t work are disabled, elderly, caring for a young child or are in school.) If the goal is to help encourage work, and not just to cut the Medicaid roles, work requirements have been shown to backfire.
Congress should quickly act to raise the debt limit, and THEN engage in a robust federal budget debate about spending, cuts, revenue and taxes. I would suggest that a robust budget debate — one not held under the loaded gun of the debt limit extension — should include an honest look at the needs of low-income families and not ignore the research that tells us about what does and does not help struggling low-income families move toward self-sufficiency.