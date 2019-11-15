Kathy Jacobs: The lure of competition (Opinion)

In the Summer 1992 issue of “Goldenseal,” Editor Ken Sullivan published an interview I conducted with Mike Jacobs, titled “You Always Want to Better Yourself: An Immigrant Success Story.” Jacobs was my grandfather by marriage, and I held his treasured friendship close for many years. I still do.
Jacobs came to this country in 1922, started a wholesale produce company 10 years later in the upper Kanawha Valley, retired in 1955, and opened a neighborhood grocery store next to the home he’d built for his family many years earlier.
As a successful businessman, followed by a son who was a successful entrepreneur, as well as his grandson who continued that tradition, his business philosophy is one of such simplicity — a treasure in a world of troubling complexity:
“Don’t worry about competition. Competition always brings you business. Remember the people who are your customers, who pay your rent, who pay your wages, expenses and utilities. Be nice to them. Show them you like them. Good merchandise, good service, always gets the business.”
At the time of the interview, he was eight years shy of celebrating his 100th birthday. He ultimately fell short of the century mark, by three months.
I’ve continued to write op-eds for this newspaper over the course of many years, focusing on West Virginia’s dire need to acknowledge the changing world around it and have the courage to make the vital changes necessary to ensure the state’s economic, cultural, educational and health care future. As I’ve done this, I find myself returning again and again to that beautifully simple and successful philosophy.
And as I talk with so many West Virginians in their respective pursuit of creating a new West Virginia, one stumbling block prevents that from happening: the overwhelming, destructive, counter-productive belief — unshakeable belief — that competition has become the enemy. That there can only be one bookstore, one art gallery, one women’s clothing boutique, one gift shop. One, just one.
That’s called a monopoly. And it seldom works, if ever — most assuredly not in a democracy. And yet, the Kanawha Valley, specifically, is certainly making an attempt to continue down this road. It’s easy to see the difference in attitude as one travels north to Morgantown, or east to Lewisburg.
Until residents and businesses in the Kanawha Valley and throughout the areas of the state that suffer most open their minds to the rewards to be reaped from a healthy dose of competitiveness, moving past self-defeating monopolies, we are not only destined to continue to repeat the past, we are certain to do just that.