I tell people I’ve lived my adult life as an expatriate. I grew up in West Virginia, lived in the same house in Cross Lanes until I left for WVU, and at 19, decided to take my chances at music by moving to Nashville.
It worked out for me, but what I’ve come to understand is that I’ll never be a Tennesseean. I will always be, under my skin, a West Virginian who happens to live in Tennessee.
I got lucky. I made a life and a career in music, and have travelled all over the country and in many other parts of the world, singing and telling stories. That includes a quiet personal mission to educate people about West Virginia, its music and what it’s really like there (when I’m out West, I have to teach many of my audiences that we are not really located near Richmond. Sure, we love Richmond, but we’ve had our own state for 157 years. Haven’t you heard?)
I am aware that these are unprecedented times, and that West Virginia is dealing with some real budget challenges. I was stopped in my tracks Thursday by a call that informed me of the impending budget cuts for Educational and Public Broadcasting in the state. Among the other services that would tragically be lost, this would effectively kill Mountain Stage.
I want to take a minute to let you know how important that show is, from my point of view as a native West Virginian, a person who now resides outside of West Virginia, and as a Grammy-winning musician (I don’t mean to brag, but I want you to understand why I think this is so important). I have, of late, been asked to guest host the show, after helping them get started almost 40 years ago. I participated as a guest at the convention where they took the show to a national audience.
I’m sure you know the stereotypical perceptions of West Virginia. I have spent my adult life traveling around the country, and much of the world, telling people about how special the place is. Singing songs about it, celebrating the culture and the music.
Mountain Stage does this through its very presence. The respect this show has among the musicians I come in contact with around the country is hard to overstate. It’s nationally, if not globally, respected, but still has a decidedly West Virginia flavor. They don’t take themselves too seriously. They challenge and stretch their audience, and treat their guest musicians with that very singular kind of Appalachian hospitality. (The last time I was there, the woman who makes the dinner made cucumbers and onions as a side salad, and it was like I was back at my mom’s kitchen table. She makes it for me when she knows I’m going to be there. That’s the kind of touch I’m talking about.)
That’s why REM, at the height of their career, when they were selling out arenas, came to play Mountain Stage. They thought the show was important. They got it. So did Patti Smith. Legendary Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant was scheduled for a show, until the pandemic cancelled it. And acclaimed singer songwriters from Judy Collins to Jimmy Webb to Steve Earle have performed there.
It’s also a stop for many singers and songwriters “on their way up” that go on to make national names for themselves, like Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers, both songwriters and singers with a decidedly Appalachian slant. And we haven’t even touched on the acts that come in playing and preserving and spreading music from their particular place in the world, from Gullah music in the lowlands of South Carolina to Cajun bands from New Orleans, and world music from Ireland to African and beyond.
All of this happens in Charleston because of this special show.
During this pandemic, Mountain Stage has fought to stay on the air. The staff and the musicians have worked diligently to present shows without an audience when they can, and re-edit older performances to keep the show fresh in the minds of listeners, during a time when music is more important than ever. For many people, these kinds of shows have gotten them through the pandemic. That’s what the arts do. They feed our soul, through the back door, when we need it most.
A cut to Mountain stage would be doubly tragic because lately there’s been an unexpected and thrilling upswing in the show’s following. During this pandemic, their listenership has grown by 30%, and the number of stations carrying the show has grown by 21%. It would be heartbreaking to see it go away just when a whole new chunk of the country is discovering it, and through it, our beloved state.
Music creates community. That’s why I was drawn to it. Right there, in a live performance, everyone is being moved by the same songs, sometimes even lifting their voices together in shared love of a piece, with people they don’t know, many of whom they will never meet. In that moment, there are no Democrats or Republicans. There are just people. Celebrating and riding the wave of the moment of a shared experience. No screens, just performers blessing an audience, and the audience blessing them back.
Mountain Stage’s tagline is: “Live performance radio from the Mountain State of West Virginia.” Live performance. It’s a very ordinary thing. Singing together, moving to the music. And, I would argue, it’s also one of the most sacred.