Katie Redd: Relationships key to forging ahead in isolation

The natives are getting restless. My 4-year-old son is bouncing off the walls. I have a trunk full of Legos ready to dole out to him, week by week, as the need arises. Moira, my 13-year-old, organized a themed dinner for us last Saturday. Abigail, 15, has created impressive worlds in Sims, Minecraft, and Stardew Valley.
We are still pressing on through at-home school and work, but truth be told, no amount of business makes up for lost time with friends. School buildings are closed for the remainder of the school year in West Virginia, and we are plunging ahead into this brave new world.
Yet, even as we self-isolate, as we socially distance ourselves from one another, it is the relationships that we forge during this time that form the foundation for our future. Relationships are they key to academic success — but they are also the key to the success of our communities and our families.
When we talk about equity, we are talking about the relationships and the opportunities those interactions create. We are talking about families coming together with school personnel and communities to support children. And when we think about equity in our hometowns, our counties and our state, we are talking about the support our community gives to lift each other up. We don’t always see or understand the affect we have on one another, but this virus has exposed our connectedness, for good or for ill.
We forget that our children have very little agency over their own lives. They look to us to provide them with food, shelter, clothing, love and security. They are watching us closely right now, and they are taking their cues from our behaviors.
Are we protecting them? Are we protecting each other? They are looking to us for guidance and support, even when they are pushing against us to develop a sense of their own independence and free will. What are they learning from the examples we set?
They are learning the value of community and the important bonds we form as a city, a state, and a nation. They are learning the value of work, and they are experiencing first-hand how important the contributions of every member of society is to the whole.
They are learning the value of math and science as exemplified by our health care workers and epidemiologists. They are learning the value of history and how it can help inform our actions. They are learning the value of political science, and the important decisions that our lawmakers make on our behalf to keep us safe while leading our country through a crisis.
They are learning the value of art to express and record human emotions, to make tangible the intangible, and to give us an outlet for our joys and our sorrows. They are learning the value of communication and learning how to morph an inanimate internet into a place of real human connection and empathy. They are learning how people work together through challenges to share a success for all at the end of the day.
We must protect our children and teach them through our best, if imperfect, selves. Our children are learning how to embrace the possible, while grieving the disruption of their young lives. We must recognize that our children’s experiences right now are helping prepare them for a future that is going to need them more than ever. That with every lost baseball game, prom and graduation, they are learning lessons of compassion and frustration, of patience and perseverance.
The students of today are the leaders of tomorrow. And as we forge ahead together through this difficult time, we must have faith that the lessons we are learning will lead to a better, and brighter, future.